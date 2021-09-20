Apple Black Friday deals — what to expect in 2021

From the iPhone 13 to the new iPad mini, Apple Black Friday deals offer the lowest prices of the year for practically all Apple devices. Although Black Friday deals may seem far off, it's already late September and the holidays will be here before you know it. So we're rounding up last year's best Apple Black Friday deals along with 2021's best sales to find out what kind of deals to expect this November.

The good news is that we expect all Apple devices to undergo price cuts. Shoppers can expect to save from $50 to $300 off their favorite Apple kit. And while the Apple Store will likely have its own Black Friday sale like it's done in previous years, we don't expect it to offer much in terms of dollar-off discounts. So we're recommending you stick with Apple-authorized retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for your Apple needs. That said, here's what we're expecting for 2021.

Apple Black Friday deals to expect in 2021

iPhone 13: The iPhone 13 is here and retailers will have a fire sale on both the new phones and Apple's older models. Last year's best Apple Black Friday deals dropped the iPhone 12's price to $0 with trade-in and a new line. So far, we're already seeing those prices on the new iPhone 13. That means we could see better trade-in promos during the holiday season or Apple's older phones will get steeper price cuts. iPhone 12 deals, for instance, continue to plummet in light of Apple's new phones.

MacBook Air M1: The Editor's Choice MacBook Air dropped to an all-time price low of $749 this past summer. However, it was an exclusive students-only deal at Best Buy. (Non-students paid $849). Amazon didn't match Best Buy's price, but they did drop the base model to $849. Sadly, I don't think we'll see that $749 price point again. That said, I do think the base model will crash to $799 at both Best Buy and Amazon. This time, the deal will not require a valid edu e-mail.

AirPods: $89 AirPods anyone? Last year the AirPods dropped to $99 on Cyber Monday. It's likely they could hit $89 this year (or less via an epic Woot deal). They already hit $99 this past Labor Day. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro hit $169 last holiday season. They were on sale for $179 on Labor Day, so they could hit $159 or $149 this holiday season. Any new AirPods 3 that may come out this year will likely see modest discounts of $20 to $30 off.

Apple Watch: I've been giving Apple Watch deals extra special attention because I wouldn't mind upgrading my Series 4 if the right deal comes along. So far in 2021, the Apple Watch 6 has dropped to an all-time low of $249 (normally $399), whereas the Apple Watch SE has hit $239 (normally $279). The Apple Watch 7 is still unavailable, but we suspect it'll be out before November. (Apple mentioned a coming later this fall date when they announced it). That means we'll likely see the new Apple Watch 7 discounted to $329 (assuming Apple keeps the price at $399 for the base 40/mm GPS model).

Last year's best Apple Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Amazon offered the AirPods Pro for an unbeatable $169 last holiday season. It was one of the best Apple Black Friday deals of all time. The only issue was that stock was limited and in some instances there were 2-month wait times. View Deal

AirPods (with Charging Case): was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Apple's top-notch audio quality earned these headphones an Editor's Choice award, and we also like their ergonomic design. The AirPods hit an all-time low of $99 last holiday season. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $569 @ Amazon

The current-gen iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. It hit $569 last year, but in 2021 it's sold for as low as $499 on multiple occasions. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: free with trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T is offering $699 in bill credits when you trade-in an eligible device and sign up for an unlimited data plan for your iPhone 12 mini. Those credits are spread out over 30 months. Best of all, these Apple Black Friday deals are open to both new customers switching to AT&T as well as existing subscribers, and you can also apply the $699 credit to reduce the cost of other iPhones.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: was $1,099 now $399 at Verizon

Verizon is offering up to $700 in credit on any iPhone 12 purchase, including the iPhone 12 Pro Max. You'll need to open a new line with the carrier and trade in your current phone for this online-only deal. Existing Verizon customers can save up to $440 with a trade-in if they sign up for an unlimited plan.View Deal

iPhone SE: free with trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T offers the easiest way to save big on the iPhone SE. New and existing customers merely need to trade in an eligible phone and sign up for one of the carrier's unlimited data plans. AT&T will give you Apple's 4.7-inch phone for free, with credits appearing on your bill for 30 months. Don't have an eligible trade-in device? AT&T will still charge you just $5 a month, or $150 over the course of 30 months — a substantial drop from the $399 price of the iPhone SE.View Deal

iPhone 11: was $599 now $449 @ Walmart

Walmart is cutting the monthly payment on the iPhone 11 to $14.97 spread out over 30 months (with AT&T), or $18.71 over 24 (with Verizon). That's a $150 discount from the iPhone's new price at Apple. You'll need to activate the phone with either AT&T or Verizon.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (Red): was $399 now $329 @ Walmart

If red is your lucky color, this deal is for you! Walmart has cut $70 off the price of the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6. It's the only color from the range to get such a deep discount, and one of the cheapest Apple Watch 6 deals we've seen this Black Friday. View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (38mm): was $179 now $119 @ Target

The Series 3 remains a brilliant smartwatch due to the up-to-date software and a classy, durable design. And Walmart caused a stir when it dropped the price by $80. One problem, though — the watch is out of stock there. But Target still has some supplies, cut down to $119, depending on what's available at a store near you.View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Like Walmart, Amazon is discounting the Apple Watch 6 by $70. The Apple Watch 6's brighter display and faster charging could signal that it's time for an upgrade, especially with Amazon knocking the new models to their lowest price ever. View Deal