Apple Watch 7 drops to lowest price ever in Walmart clearance deal

January Sales are coming to an end, but there’s still time to save on best-selling tech like the Apple Watch 7 — and we’ve just spotted an all-time low price for the popular wearable.

For a limited time, the Apple Watch 7 (45mm/GPS + Cellular) is on sale for $329 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That’s a $90 saving compared to its full listing price of $420. We’ve seen the slimmer 41mm configuration drop to less than $200, but this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the larger 45mm model with cellular features. This certainly qualifies as one of the best Apple deals available right now.

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the Apple Watch 7 is still a solid smartwatch. It features a bright display, IPX6 certification, and up to 33% faster charging than its predecessor. Right now the 45mm model with cellular features is $90 off at Walmart, and this deal is available on the wearable in both black and green hues.

The Apple Watch 7 is no longer the company’s flagship smartwatch, but there’s actually not a huge amount of difference between the Apple Watch 7 vs Apple Watch 8 . Yes, the latest Apple timepiece offers a skin temperature sensor and crash detection. But these are not essential features, and their omission from the Apple Watch 7 is far from a dealbreaker.

In our Apple Watch 7 review, we called the wearable “The most practical version of the smartwatch yet” and praised its larger display, brighter always-on mode, QWERTY keyboard and the inclusion of a USB-C magnetic charger. And these positives are still equally noteworthy in 2023.

The smartwatch is also rated for 18 hours of battery life and that’s with fitness tracking, sleep-tracking and the always-on display enabled. While it’s not a patch on the 50-hour battery life offered by the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 , so long as you remember to regularly charge your Apple Watch you should always have juice when you need it.

Apple Watch 7 also runs watchOS 9 , which includes all of Apple’s new running features, added sleep-tracking metrics, the Medications app for keeping tabs on different prescriptions or pills, an AFib history tool and more. In terms of design, it sports the trademark chunky Apple Watch look that we’ve come to know and love and this larger 45mm model is ideal for users with slightly larger wrists.

While there is plenty to like about the latest Apple Watch 8, this discounted Apple Watch 7 is probably the better purchase right now. But if you’re not fully sold make sure to check out our round-up of the best Apple Watch deals for savings across a range of models and accessories.