Amazon TV sales — best October Prime Day TV deals right now

Amazon TV sales are some of the most sought after deals from the online mega-retailer. Out of all the TV deals across the internet, Amazon consistently provides some of the best prices, with other retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart close behind.

With so many models to choose from, it can be hard to sort through the best Amazon TV sales, especially with Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale upon us. But with years of experience covering TV sales from every retailer, your friends at Tom's Guide know how to pick the cream of the crop and we're sharing the best Amazon TV sales below.

For instance, right now Amazon has 4K OLED TVs on sale from $696 (opens in new tab), meaning you can take advantage of stunning OLED picture quality without breaking the bank. Plus, you can get 4K TVs from $199 or less (opens in new tab) after discount. Here are the best TV sales you can shop now.

Best Amazon TV sales

32-49 inch TVs

(opens in new tab) TV sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a budget TV, Amazon has smart TVs on sale from $89. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a child's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest Amazon TV deals we've ever seen outside of Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: $299 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4Ks you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. We love this deal because you get 4K resolution — instead of 1080p — for just under $200.

(opens in new tab) Pioneer 43" 4K Fire TV: $319 $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Pioneer is back in the TV-making business with a new 4K Fire TV. The TV features Dolby Vision support, DTS Virtual X sound, Apple AirPlay support, and a voice remote with Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: $369 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for an inexpensive 4K TV, you'll be well served by Amazon's new 4-Series of Fire TVs. This set packs HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

50-59 inch TVs

(opens in new tab) Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: $449 $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want a big-screen TV on the cheap, Amazon has the Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Fire TV on sale. The TV offers HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, and it comes with a voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. Priced at $279, it's one of the cheapest 55-inch TVs of all time.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba C350 50" 4K Fire TV: $429 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. Amazon is offering it for just $299.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K TV: $469 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

A $100 discount on Amazon's Fire TV 4-Series is nothing to turn your nose up at. For the money, you get a 50-inch set with 4K resolution along with HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Plus support. You also get a Alexa Voice remote, 3 HDMI ports and easy access to all the best streaming services.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 50" 4K ULED Fire TV: $529 $354 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 50U6HF uses Hisense's ULED tech to deliver richer and more brilliant colors. The TV supports Dolby Vision/HDR/HDR10/HDR10 Plus formats, features a built-in auto gaming mode, and sports a 240Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Omni Series 50" 4K TV: $509 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. The TVs include features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support (additional webcam purchase is required). Normally priced at $509, it's on sale for just $399 — although we've seen it as low as $279 in the past, so it may drop again.

(opens in new tab) TCL 55" 4K QLED TV: $549 $419 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Editor's Choice: The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review (opens in new tab), we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. Priced at $419, it's an epic bargain. Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire 4K TV: $519 $429 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

All of Amazon's new 4-Series of Fire TVs are currently on sale. However, the 55-inch model is now at an all-time low offering the biggest bang for your buck. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, they offer premium perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

60-85 inch TVs

(opens in new tab) Toshiba C350 65" 4K Fire TV: $599 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review (opens in new tab), we called it a great value that does all the things you want a smart TV to do. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio.

(opens in new tab) Hisense U6H 65" 4K ULED TV: $899 $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The U6H is part of Hisense's 2022 lineup of TVs. It uses a ULED Quantum Dot panel to boost color and brightness. You also get Dolby Vision IQ/HDR 10+ Adaptive support, built-in Google Assistant, voice remote, and Dolby Vision for gaming at 4k 60Hz. It's $350 off and a great pick for budget gamers in search of a 2022 TV. Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) TCL 65" 4K QLED Roku TV: $999 $949 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The TCL 65S535 is part of TCL's QLED series of TVs. The QLED TV has up to 80 zones of LED local dimming. It also supports HLG/HDR10/Dolby Vision content and an Auto Game Mode, which switches the TV to low-latency game mode when it detects a console connected and powered on. We've seen this set go for as low as $799 in the past, so keep an eye out to see if the price drops again.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 75" U7G 4K ULED TV: $1,499 $1,085 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Hisense U7G delivers top value with plenty of smart TV features and a rapid screen for gamers. The QLED TV (Hisense calls it "ULED") offers HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Android TV with Google Assistant, and a voice remote. At its current sale price, it's one of the best Amazon TV deals out there for thrifty shoppers hunting for a giant screen.

(opens in new tab) Sony 75" X80K 4K TV: $1,299 $1,098 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The X80K is part of Sony's 2022 lineup of TVs. This entry-level TV features HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, Google Assistant/Alexa compatibility, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. It's now at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Sony 85" X91J: $2,799 $2,379 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to go really big, the Sony X91J could well be worth a look. It runs on the excellent Google TV platform and has bags of Sony's TV tricks, such as X-Motion for better handling of fast action. We've seen this TV go as low as $1,799 in the past, so your patience could be rewarded if you wait awhile longer.

OLED

(opens in new tab) LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: $1,199 $796 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

(opens in new tab) Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: $1,199 $959 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Vizio's OLED TV is back on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's on a small sale right now, but keep in mind it was $806 just a few months ago, so we recommend holding out for a lower price (if you're not in a rush).

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV: $2,197 $1,597 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung's new OLED TV just came out and it's already on sale. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B series uses the company's Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which is the same flagship CPU inside Samsung's Neo QLED TVs. The QD-OLED promises to deliver the pixel-perfect illumination of OLED panels with the brightness and life-like color of LCD panels, as well as beat the already impressive QLED tech when it comes to better backlight control. Amazon is running out of stock at the time of publishing, so note Samsung offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) LG G2 77" 4K OLED TV: $4,199 $3,796 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new LG G2 is the brightest OLED TV we've tested. In our LG G2 OLED TV review (opens in new tab), we called it the ultimate QD-OLED TV rival. It offers about 30% higher brightness than its predecessor and boasts new gaming features, AI-boosted sound quality, and support for just about every HDR format you can think of. LG also claims this panel prevents burn-in, though we haven't put that to the test just yet. When it comes to performance, this TV is currently the king of OLED TVs. Best Buy has the LG G2 OLED for $3,799 (opens in new tab).

The best Amazon TV deals for budget shoppers

Amazon sells so many TV makes and models that it can be hard to know where to start when you're looking for the best deals. Here are some of Amazon's popular TV ranges that we recommend for budget shoppers:

Fire TVs: Amazon's own Fire TVs usually see major discounts during sales events like Black Friday or Prime Day. Almost every Fire TV will see big price cuts, but look for deals on the Toshiba C350 or the Insignia F30. These 4K models balance good performance with an affordable price tag.

Amazon's own Fire TVs usually see major discounts during sales events like Black Friday or Prime Day. Almost every Fire TV will see big price cuts, but look for deals on the Toshiba C350 or the Insignia F30. These 4K models balance good performance with an affordable price tag. Hisense TVs: Hisense is one of our favorite brands for budget-friendly TVs. The Hisense U7G is one of the best gaming TVs on the market, while Hisense U8G is one of the best 4K TVs. We also like the H8G, which is one of the best TVs you can find for less than $400.

Hisense is one of our favorite brands for budget-friendly TVs. The Hisense U7G is one of the best gaming TVs on the market, while Hisense U8G is one of the best 4K TVs. We also like the H8G, which is one of the best TVs you can find for less than $400. TCL TVs: We named the TCL 5-Series one of the best TVs under $500. The previous model, the TCL 4-Series has gotten cheaper and is great for under $300.

Amazon TV sales — What you need to know

TVs are some of the most popular products on Amazon. If you can wait, you'll normally see the lowest prices during sales events like Black Friday or Prime day, but there are still excellent TV deals to be found on Amazon through the entire year.

For your main TV, we recommend looking for a FHD or 4K set. The Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV (opens in new tab) and the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV (opens in new tab) are great bets that can be found on sale for around $300 or less. Both these models also come with HDR support for better visuals.

If you're looking for an Amazon TV deal for the least possible amount of money, that would be the Insignia 24-inch 720p Fire TV for $89 (opens in new tab). While this TV is super-cheap, note that for your money you'll get a small 24-inch screen and a low 720p resolution. We'd recommend this TV for a kitchen or kid's bedroom, rather than relying it for your main setup.

In terms of other brands, it's common to see deals on TCL, Hisense, LG, and Samsung 4K TVs. We've seen TCL and Hisense 50-inch panels selling for under $279. If you're looking for a bigger screen, expect 70-inch TVs to sell starting from around $549 after discount.

