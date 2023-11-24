Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is 50% off for Black Friday — with a 13-hour battery life

If you are on the lookout for a cheap kid-friendly tablet then this Black Friday deal could be just what you need. Aimed at 6 to 12-year-olds, it is built on top of the Amazon Fire HD 8 which made our best tablets list.

Right now, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is $74 at Amazon, which is 50% off the Rainbow Universe, Cyber Blue, or Hello Teal colors. With 13 hours of battery life, ad-free content, and easy-to-use parental controls it is an ideal choice to keep the little ones occupied during long holiday season car rides.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32GB): was $149 now $74 @ Amazon

Built on the impressive Amazon Fire HD 8 Pro, this kid-friendly tablet boasts an impressive 13-hour battery life, 32 GB of storage, and ad-free content. It is normally $149, but currently just $74 during this Black Friday sale. The offer includes three colors, the rainbow universe, cyber blue, and hello teal. Designed for "big kids", aged 6-12 it also comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ content and a child-friendly case.

This bold version of the Amazon kid-friendly tablet range is aimed at older children who might need a longer battery life and more processing power. Released in 2022 the 8-inch screen and slimmer case still come with a year of Amazon Kids+ ad-free content, parental controls, and a range of colors.

If your not-so-little-ones need a bigger screen, maybe for homework apps or reading comics available in the Kids+ plan then the 10-inch version of the Kids Pro is also available with a Black Friday discount. The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro was $189 and is now $124 from Amazon. The Fire HD 8 Plus is also on sale, down from $119 to $69 in the 32 GB model if you're looking for one for yourself.

Amazon's impressive Fire HD 8 Kids Pro comes with a year of Kids+ including thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps, and Alexa skills from companies like National Geographic, Marvel, and LEGO. If you don't want this after a year remember to cancel as it auto-renews at $4.99 a month.

It also includes no-hassle parental controls that let you easily add additional books and games from the store, not otherwise included in the Kids+ plan. It also lets you monitor browsing and blocks inappropriate sites.

If you have younger ones that need a more resilient case the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is also available. Aimed at 3-7 year olds it also boasts a 13-hour battery life and comes in a range of styles and colors. The Fire HD 8 Kids was priced at $159 but is now $84 at Amazon.