AirPods Pro 2 are just $199 today — and they include free 2-day shipping

The countdown to Christmas is here. If you're looking for a last-minute gift for the Apple lover on your list, Verizon has a sweet deal you shouldn't miss.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022) on sale for $199.99 at Verizon (opens in new tab). That's $50 on one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy. It's also one of the best Christmas deals available now. (By comparison, Amazon has them for $229 (opens in new tab)). This Verizon deal is available to all customers.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review (opens in new tab), we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. By comparison, Amazon has them for $229 (opens in new tab).

We were already fans of the excellent original AirPods Pro, and as we discussed in our AirPods Pro 2 review that these next-gen flagship ANC earbuds perform even better. In our tests, we found when playing music at a medium volume, the noise cancellation can overcome 95% of household and office noise.

This isn't the only reason the AirPods 2 earned our coveted Editor's Choice badge as one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds we've tested. On the audio front, Apple has included a new H2 chip with custom amp and driver that delivers better lower and higher frequencies, and you can use the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to create a personalized spatial audio sound to listen to some of the best Dolby Atmos sound in any pair of earbuds.

Other highlights include the addition of voice controls on the stem of the earbuds. Apple has also increased the battery life to offer 6 hours on a single charge from the earbuds and a further 30 hours from the wireless charging case. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the case waterproof, too.

Make sure to follow our best AirPods deals guide for more sales on Apple's headphone lineup.