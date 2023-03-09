Act fast! The 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 is $400 off at Best Buy now

It's no longer the latest in Apple computing tech, but the M1 Pro chip still offers incredibly fast performance. If you're looking for a powerful laptop with this slice of silicon, you can save yourself a serious chunk of change with this Best Buy deal.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro/512GB is $1,599 at Best Buy right now. After a huge $400 discount, this MacBook Pro is at its lowest price ever, making it easily one of the best MacBook deals you can get today.

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

The 2021 MacBook Pro remains one of the best laptops you can buy. It sports Apple's powerful M1 Pro chip with 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display. Other specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe charging.

It's now been surpassed by the MacBook Pro M2 Pro, but the 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro is still an incredible laptop. It has incredible performance, long battery life, and a gorgeous display — everything you need for most computing tasks.

Simply put, the MacBook Pro M1 blazes through tasks like photo editing and transcoding 4K video. It's not quite as fast as the MacBook Pro M2, but the differences aren't huge.

The 14-inch mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display makes this laptop even better for creatives. It delivers an excellent 500 nits of brightness and strong, vibrant colors. The only annoyance is the notch at the top of the screen, but at least it houses a 1080p webcam that will keep you looking sharp on video calls.

If you want a laptop that lasts a long time, look no further than the MacBook Pro 14-inch. We got 14 hours, 9 minutes out of our unit in our tests. That's six hours longer than the Dell XPS 13 OLED. In addition, this MacBook is kitted out with plenty of ports. You get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, MagSafe 3, a headphone jack and an SD memory card slot.

Even with the MacBook Pro M2 out, the MacBook Pro M1 Pro is still a laptop that's hard to ignore. At this price, I can't recommend it enough. But if you're still looking for your perfect laptop, stay tuned to our MacBook deals coverage. Or, the Beats Fit Pro are $40 off at Amazon right now.