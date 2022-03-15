Act fast! Save $200 on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon

We're days away from the debut of the new Mac Studio, but if you're still on the fence, here's an epic sale that could help sway you.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 14-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,799. That's $200 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this base configuration. It features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution, M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

If you need more power, Amazon also has the 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $2,299. Again, that's $200 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. It features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution, M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $200: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. B&H Photo offers the same price.

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon

Save $200: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. B&H Photo offers the same price.

The MacBook Pro is hands down one of the most powerful laptops around. Whether you opt for the 14.2-inch or 16-inch model, you're getting one of the best laptops on the market.

In our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch review, we were impressed with its blazing performance, gorgeous mini-LED display and the upgraded 1080p webcam. We were also fond of the fact that some of the best MacBook Pro features made a long-awaited comeback, some of which include the HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe.

We praised the refreshed Magic Keyboard, which not only makes typing more comfortable than ever, but also included function keys instead of the Touch Bar.

In our tests, the 14-inch MacBook Pro's battery life lasted just over 14 hours when used for general web surfing over Wi-Fi, which means it could easily get you through a whole day or a long flight.

If you want a bigger screen and more battery life, you'll want to opt for the 16-inch model. In our Macbook Pro 16-inch review, we squeezed over 15 hours on our test. Otherwise, both machines are nearly identical.

This isn't the first time we see these MacBooks on sale at this price. However, last time they hit this price point they sold out fast. So don't seep on this deal.