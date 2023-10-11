Act fast! Get The Frame TV for less than $1,000 before Prime Day ends

Amazon Prime Day is winding down, but plenty of deals remain to take advantage of. If you’re looking for a TV that doubles as a picture frame, we found one of the best deals yet.

Right now, you can buy the Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV for $997 at Amazon . That’s $500 off its usual price, which is practically a steal. While model sizes range from 32 to 85 inches, this 55-inch model is the ideal size if you want a TV that can easily blend in with your existing decor.

Samsung 4K Frame TV: on sale from $997 @ Amazon

This 55-inch Samsung Frame 4K TV is now available for purchase at its lowest price ever on Amazon. The QLED TVs feature an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system.

The idea behind the Samsung Frame is that it can function as both a TV and a display piece. Because a fantastic TV with 4K resolution and HDR is great when you’re actually watching TV, but worthless when you’re not. The Frame’s Art Mode ensures you don’t have a large black box hanging on your wall by keeping that screen in use — only this time it’s showing off art instead of one of the best Netflix shows.

The screen itself offers a 4K resolution, support for HDR 10+ and HLG, and also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display even has an anti-reflection matte finish, which reduces glare and enhances the overall picture quality — both as a TV and an art piece. To make the experience complete, the Samsung Frame has a frame design, and a slim fit wall mount, so that it should look like any other piece of art hanging from your wall.

The Frame is also kitted out with a host of useful features. It has a sensor that can switch the TV off when it senses no light or motion, plus a solar-powered remote. You can even use Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung Bixby voice controls and Apple AirPlay 2 to stream content from your iPhone or other Apple devices.

On top of that, the Frame comes with all the usual premium TV features you’d expect. Four HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos, adaptive sound, and Tizen OS — Samsung’s smart TV software for all your streaming needs.

As we noted in our Samsung Frame review, this TV doesn’t offer the widest viewing angles, and there's no Dolby Vision support. That said, at such a low price, this unique TV is worth getting even if it isn't perfect. Amazon Prime Day is almost over so don't miss your (last) chance to get the Frame TV.