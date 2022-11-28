I test kitchen appliances for a living — here are the Cyber Monday deals I'd buy

Black Friday may be over, but we’re seeing a lot of Cyber Monday deals on kitchen appliances right now. The problem is, with so many sales cropping up, it can be tricky to decide which kitchen deals are actually worth buying. Just because you’ve found a cheap deal, doesn’t necessarily mean it will get the job done.

As a Homes writer for over four years, I’ve tried-and-tested all kinds of small appliances. From air fryers and stand mixers to vacuum cleaners and juicers, I’ve reviewed my fair share — so I know when to spot a good deal.

Before investing, I would always consider the power, build-quality and specifications of a kitchen appliance. Other useful considerations are the size, capacity, ease of use and how easy it is to clean and maintain. In my experience of testing appliances, I always favor ease of use and practicality over fancy features that you will hardly use.

So whether you’re after one of the best stand mixers or a best coffee maker to kickstart your day, here are some of the Cyber Monday kitchen deals I’d certainly buy.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $449 now $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you love to get your bake off, now’s your chance to grab a bargain — you can get the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for just $249, that’s a whopping $200 off. This deal carries across the red, silver, blue and black colors, plus interchangeable accessories include a beater, dough hook and whisk. The bowl-lift design makes it particularly effective for mixing large, heavy ingredients, such as pizza dough. This is a great deal considering it’s one of the best stand mixers (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

I’ve tested some of the best Instant Pots (opens in new tab), and this Duo Crisp was one of my favorites. Not only does this 11-in-1 multi-cooker pressure-cook, sauté, and slow cook to perfection, but it also has an air-fryer function. Plus, the EvenCrisp technology will make sure your fries are always crunchy. Bear in mind, you would need to interchange the different lids, so make sure you have enough storage space. It’s currently $70 off on Amazon, which is a bargain.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your vacuum cleaner, Dyson is a top brand to invest in. Right now, you can get the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum for just $449 — making a saving of $150. This is one of the latest models in Dyson’s range of cordless vacuums; it stands out for featuring a laser on the head to help detect hidden dust on hard floors. And despite its cordless design, it still manages to provide a powerful pickup. Before deciding on the right model for you, check out my 5 things to look for before buying a Dyson vacuum cleaner (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer: was $109 now $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're after an air fryer at a low price, this is a fantastic deal. With its 8-quart capacity, the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer can easily feed a large family. Plus, it even comes with a divided basket, so you can cook two types of foods at once. It features 8 built-in cooking functions, including pizza, roast and dehydrate. This deal is certainly great value for money, and can rival some of the best air fryers (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Nespresso VertuoPlus: was $169 now $118 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 30% with this fantastic Nespresso VertuoPlus. We named this as one of the best Nespresso machine (opens in new tab) s because it makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes. Single/double espresso shots are available, up to 5-ounce and 8-once cups of coffee. It's designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only. And if you love your coffee as much as I do, check out how to make espresso like a barista (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Ninja Mega Kitchen System BL770: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System is a real space-saver, and now you can get it for just $99 from Best Buy — that’s its lowest price ever. With interchangeable pitchers, it acts as a blender, food processor and smoothie maker in one. The controls couldn’t be easier to use, with three speeds to choose from, which also recommend the settings for dough, blending and crushing. Dishwasher-safe accessories make it really easy to clean up after as well.

(opens in new tab) iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

On the other hand, if you want to clean up smart, grab the iLife V3s Pro which is $60 off at Amazon right now. As one of our favorite budget robot vacuums, this offers an impressive pick-up performance across carpet, tile and hard floors. With a decent runtime of 90-100 minutes, the iLife V3s can also handle pet hair with ease. In fact, the iLife V3s Pro review (opens in new tab) was named the Editor's Choice vacuum for the best budget cleaner. If you’re after an affordable robot vacuum, this deal is not one to be missed.