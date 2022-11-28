Cyber Monday deals cheaper than Black Friday — Bose QC45 $100 off, $239 Xbox Series S and more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday typically come as a package deal. It’s not uncommon for the best savings of Black Friday to last through the weekend and also become some of the best Cyber Monday deals . But that’s not to say that being patient doesn't pay off.

Major retailers are now offering hundreds of Cyber Monday deals across a range of our favorite devices and gadgets. From Apple iPads to gaming laptops now is the time to upgrade your tech. Many of the best offers are carrying on from Black Friday, but there is a selection of savings that are even lower than the price offered last week.

Our favorite better-than-Black Friday deal available right now is the Xbox Series S at a new lowest price ever of $239 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $10 cheaper than it was over Black Friday. And that’s far from the only unmissable Cyber Monday deal. These are the best Cyber Monday deals that are even cheaper than they were on Black Friday.

Best Cyber Monday deals cheaper than Black Friday

(opens in new tab) Sony 65" Bravia XR A80J OLED TV: was $1,998 now $1,298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The 65-inch model of Sony's excellent Bravia XR A80J OLED TV is currently on sale for $1,998 as part of Walmart Cyber Monday sale. This television offers stunning picture quality and dynamic features that range from a dedicated Game Mode to full HDR support. This is an excellent price for a truly forward-thinking TV.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy Buds Live offer great overall sound quality, strong battery life, and lots of handy features within a uniquely comfortable design. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review (opens in new tab), we also said they offer a nice amount of customization options via Samsung's companion app and Galaxy-exclusive features such as hands-free Bixby control. They're now at their lowest price to date, with the price dropping to $49 in Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer exceptional noise cancelation, along with excellent sound quality packaged inside a great-looking set of headphones. Even better, this $100 saving brings the headphones down to an all-time low price and deserves to be snapped up before the offer ends. Similar deals can be found at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: was $599 now $419 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

It might be a year old, but the Pixel 6 is still a killer phone. With the first-generation Tensor chip, it's got more smarts than most other phones. Its 50MP camera is incredibly good, as is its 12MP ultrawide. Plus, it has one of the best Android experiences around with tons of useful features. At this price, it's an absolute bargain.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). This compact console usually retails for $299, but Amazon has slashed $60 as part Cyber Monday deals.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 50" Class A6 Series 4K TV: was $499 now $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 2022 Hisense A6 Series 4K TV offers plenty of features at such an affordable price. You'll get stunning picture quality with Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, lag-free 4K gaming at 60Hz, built-in Chromecast, DTS Virtual X audio, and built-in voice control thanks to Google Assistant. It's dropped even lower to $249 in Best Buy's massive Cyber Monday sale.

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex Plus 4QT Air Fryer Oven: was $129 now $62 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Instant is another brand which frequents our best air fryers (opens in new tab) page, and right now you can save $67 on the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1, 4QT Air Fryer Oven. With a four quart capacity, this model would best suit a small family. It comes with six functions, including air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat, so you can prepare all kinds of recipes, and it’s dishwasher safe for ease of cleaning.