5 Top Deals from the Amazon UK End of Summer Sale

As one last surprise before we head into the autumn and start thinking about Black Friday , Amazon UK is throwing one more sale: its End of Summer Sale . We've rounded up five of the best offers that Amazon UK is offering right now, and will update this list as deals expire and new ones appear.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without some discounts on its own products. The Echo Dot is the smallest of the Alexa-powered smart speakers, but is just as versatile . It will play your music, answer your questions, make calls, control your other smart home devices and more via voice command. You can also download extra skills to make the Dot even more useful. And at 30% off (£34.99, down from £49.99) for the duration of the sale, it's more accessible too.

Buy Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

LG UM7100PLB Series TVs

(Image credit: LG/Amazon)

The 2019 version of LG's UM7100PLB series , available in either 43, 49 or 55-inch sizes, is part of Amazon's Summer Sale. These 4K TVs offer virtual 7-channel surround sound and can also be controlled via via, as they work with Alexa and Google Assistant. You get slightly different discounts depending on which size you buy, but the best value is for the 49-inch model, which is selling for £429, which is £120.99 (22%) off its normal price.

Buy LG UM7100PLB Series TVs

Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch

(Image credit: Garmin)

We loved this smart watch when we reviewed it last year , and we still do. The Forerunner 235 is comfortable to wear, features customisable interfaces and apps, and accurately tracks your heart rate and location. There's a choice of three colours too, so it stands out as much or as little as you want it to. Currently, you can get 35% off, down from £199.99 to £129, but it's only guaranteed at this price on the 22nd.

Buy Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch

Fitbit Versa

(Image credit: Future)

The Fitbit Versa is currently 25% off, making this reasonably priced fitness-focused smartwatch even more attractive. When we tested the Versa , we loved its light design, long battery life, onboard music storage, and intelligently designed apps. Plus, we like that it's a lot more stylish than some of its competitors. For £149 (down from £199.99), it's a great offer.

Buy Fitbit Versa

Norton Antivirus

(Image credit: Norton)

Norton Antivirus is one of the most trusted names in antivirus software. You can currently buy three versions of Norton and save between 15% to 24% off. The Basic version covers a single Windows PC, while the Standard edition works on Windows or MacOS. The Deluxe version, good for five activations, works on both computers and mobile devices, allowing you to protect your iOS- and Android-based products too. Be warned though, this deal only lasts until 23:59 on August 22, so choose quickly, or hope it comes back on sale again soon!

Buy Norton Antivirus