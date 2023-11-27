UGG Cyber Monday sale — 5 best deals to shop right now

If you’re after new UGG footwear to keep you super warm and cozy this season, Cyber Monday deals are the best time to pick up a bargain.

Whether it’s fluffy UGG boots, comfy slippers or durable utility shoes, there are some pretty impressive discounts to be had right now. In fact, we’ve seen some popular footwear and apparel reduced from up to 60% off — which are the lowest prices so far. Most of these Cyber Monday deals can be found on UGG’s official website, and for one day only.

So if you want to make a huge saving, these are the best Cyber Monday UGG deals to snap up right now. Bear in mind that footwear discounts are dependent on size, so you’d better hurry quickly before your favorites sell out!

5 Cyber Monday UGG deals to snap up

Women's Classic Heritage Bow: was $170 now $118 @ UGG.com

If you want classic UGG boots with a stylish heritage bow, this is an offer not to be missed. Its ultra-soft lining is made from 80% wool, while the Classic Heritage Bow features the same rich suede on the exterior. The sheepskin bow is fixed, so you won’t be able to remove it, however, this will make a unique feature to your warm footwear. This also comes in two colors — chestnut and black. If you want ultimate comfort, this is a great deal to grab.

Women's Disquette Felted: was $120 now $83 @ UGG.com

These super soft outdoor slippers are designed with a fuzzy, felted textile upper and a 1" platform sole. The Disquette Felted is sheepskin, and the outsole is made from sugarcane. It also comes in three striking colors, and will keep your feet warm and cozy. At 30% off, this is an excellent deal to snap up quickly.

Women's Classic Mini Platform Felted: was $180 now $125 @ UGG.com

For those after a fashionable platform boot style, these are a great deal. Besides its eye-catching sole made from renewable materials, this boot is also lined with an upcycled wool blend and genuine shearling insole. In addition, it’s designed with a rib-knit textile for extra warmth and comfort. Snap this deal up now while it lasts.

Men's Highland Utility Strap Weather: was $200 now $119 @ UGG.com

If you want something durable and weatherproof for those hikes, these are an excellent bargain. Designed to protect your feet from the elements, and keep them warm, it features a combination of lace and buckle closures utility hardware and an insole made from UGGs signature plush wool. What’s more, it comes in three different colors to suit your style — chestnut, black and sea salt.