5 all-natural latex mattresses to buy in the Black Friday sales — up to $765 off

Latex mattresses are known for being hard wearing and long-lasting, as well as being environmentally friendly, hypoallergenic, and all-natural. But as a premium product, latex mattresses usually have a hefty premium price tag to match.

However, timing your purchase to coincide with the Black Friday mattress sales means you can make some fantastic savings on pricier mattresses. Like many of the best mattresses , latex mattresses offer great support and pressure relief, with a feeling that’s somewhere in between a memory foam and innerspring mattress. You won’t sink into a latex mattress as much as you would with a memory foam one, but there’s slightly less bounce than you’d find on an innerspring.

I’ve picked the five latex mattresses I’d recommend buying this Black Friday, many of which feature in our best organic mattress guide. Let’s take a look at each one in more detail.

Birch Natural Mattress

Was: from $1,498.80

Now: from $1,124.10 with code BF25, includes two free pillows Considering the premium materials in the Birch Natural, I think it’s actually well priced and the Black Friday discount will make it even cheaper. With a medium firm feel (we rate the mattress around a 6.5-7/10), the Birch is particularly suited to back and stomach sleepers who will enjoy the subtle cradling and feeling of sleeping ‘on’ the mattress, rather than sinking in. The responsive latex is quite bouncy on the Birch – great if you’re a combo sleeper as it’s easy to change positions, not so great if you share your bed with a restless partner. This is one of the most cooling latex mattresses on the market, so a good choice if you tend to sleep hot. Side sleepers are likely to find it a little too warm though. You can read our full Birch Natural Mattress Review for more details. Price history: You can always ignore MSRP with the Birch, as there’s almost always a 20% deal running on the mattress. But this Black Friday Birch have a 25% discount running with the code BF25. You’ll also get two free Eco-Rest pillows worth $150. Benefits: 100-night trial | 25-year warranty | Free shipping

Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Was: from $1,299

Now: from $649 at Awara The Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid mattress is one of the cheaper latex mattresses on the market, with a queen mattress coming in just under $1,000 this Black Friday at $949. Rated at 8/10, this is a firm and supportive mattress that’s again going to find favor with back and stomach sleepers. Good cushioning around the shoulder and hip area means that some side sleepers may find this mattress comfortable too, and I rate it for anyone suffering with back pain. Again, temperature regulation is good, but motion isolation isn’t – latex is, in fairness, a bouncy material. The Awara also uses the slightly cheaper Dunlop latex (read our guide on Talalay vs Dunlop latex to find out about the differences). Read more in our Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress Review . Price history: This Black Friday discount is the largest we’ve ever seen on the Awara, with a queen mattress dropping to $949. In previous years we’ve seen this drop to $999, so you can make an extra $50 discount this year. In addition you can pick up a bundle at a heavily discounted price. Benefits: 365-night trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping

Amerisleep Organica Mattress

Was: from $1,499

Now: from $1,049 at Amerisleep The Amerisleep Organica is another more reasonably priced latex mattress in the Black Friday sales, with a queen coming in at $1,299. This mattress is a hybrid, using a combination of Talalay and Dunlop latex combined with pocketed coils and New Zealand ethically sourced Joma wool. This means that like many of the best hybrid mattresses , the Amerisleep does an excellent job of keeping sleepers cool at night. The coil layer encourages airflow, latex is naturally breathable and the Joma wool is naturally sweat wicking, all of which helps keep sleepers cool at night. The pocketed coils and wool layer also help reduce motion isolation better than many other latex mattresses. The mattress offers excellent pressure relief around the shoulders, hips, and neck and, as it’s slightly softer than some latex mattresses, may suit some side sleepers as well as those who sleep on their back and front. Price history: Although the current Black Friday price is the same sale price that you’ll see all the time, it’s still an excellent discount for a high quality natural latex mattress The prices are competitive and, with the discount, you can pick up a queen for $1,299 (MSRP $1,749) Benefits: 100-night trial | 20-year warranty | Free shipping

WinkBeds EcoCloud Hybrid Mattress

Was: from $1,399

Now: from $1,099 at WinkBeds The WinkBeds EcoCloud Hybrid mattress is unusual in the latex world as it has a much softer medium feel (5/10). This means that it’s a great choice for side sleepers, with plenty of cushioning comfort provided by a combination of New Zealand wool, organic cotton, Talalay latex and recycled steel coils. These materials also make it one of the most eco-friendly mattresses you can buy in the US right now. The aforementioned coils are zoned across five sections to support your shoulders and hips, while also keeping your spine aligned. This is another mattress with impressive temperature regulation and motion transfer is kept to a minimum by some good bounceback. Price history: There’s basically always $300 off at WinkBeds so you won’t make a greater saving at Black Friday. But again, this is a mattress that’s well priced for all the features it contains and, with the discount, you can pick up a queen mattress for $1,699. Benefits: 120-night trial | Forever warranty | Free delivery

Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress

Was: from $1,295

Now: from $895 with our exclusive Saatva link Our exclusive Saatva discount link gives you $400 off this luxury mattress, making it a far more affordable option. The Saatva Latex Hybrid is made with a combination of recycled steel coils, natural latex, natural wool, and a hand-tufted Euro top cover, with the whole mattress treated with Saatva’s Guardin botanical antimicrobial treatment to prevent bacteria, mold, and mildew. It’s another mattress that’s great for temperature regulation, but it scores best on the amount of pressure relief it provides, reducing impact on the shoulders, hips, back and knees. The mattress also has enhanced lumbar support, making it a great choice for those who suffer with back pain. Price history: Saatva mattresses are never sold at full price, and you can usually expect to find between 12-15% off most models. But this Black Friday is definitely the time to buy a Saatva mattress as our exclusive code gives you $400 off all mattress sizes. This means that a queen Saatva Latex Hybrid is reduced to $1,795 from its MSRP of $2,195. Benefits: 365-night trial | Forever warranty | Free white glove delivery

