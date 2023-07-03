4th of July OLED TV sale at LG knocks up to $1,500 off

The first major holiday of the summer is here. We're talking about 4th of July sales and retailers are offering hundreds of deals on everything from air fryers to 4K TVs. One of our top deals this holiday comes from LG.

For a limited time, LG is taking up to $1,500 off LG OLED TVs. The sale includes multiple models and sizes like the A2, C2, C3, and B2. After discount, prices start from $899. These are among the best OLED TV deals we've seen.

LG 4K OLED TV sale: up to $1,500 off @ LG

4th of July is here and LG is celebrating by knocking up to $1,500 off its line of OLED TVs. The sale includes multiple models and sizes like the A2, C2, C3, and B2. After discount, prices start from $899.

If you're looking for the best bang for your buck, the LG C2 OLED is the best TV on the market right now, and I recommend it as the TV to buy for pretty much everyone. Yes, there's a new C3 model, but both sets are very similar and the C2 is just a better value.

The LG C2 OLED delivers some incredible TV performance. It produces brilliant, vibrant colors and true blacks. It's not the brightest LG OLED TV (that would be the LG G2 OLED) but it's still one of the overall strongest performing OLED TVs out there. This is a great TV for gaming, too. It delivered a low lag time of 12.9ms, and it has a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. You also get access to the excellent LG Game Optimizer menu.

Given how thin this TV is, the audio performance is impressive. The speakers have support for Dolby Atmos, creating a strong soundscape. However, pairing this TV with one of the best soundbars will be a must for serious audiophiles.

Still looking for your perfect TV? Check out our 4th of July TV sales coverage for the best sales right now.