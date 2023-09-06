101 best Labor Day sales you can still shop right now

The holiday weekend is behind us and the next big retail holiday won't happen till sometime in October. That's when Amazon's fall Prime Day is expected to return. But you don't have to wait that long for good deals. 

Surprisingly, a lot of my favorite Labor Day sales have been extended through the end of the week. For instance, the LG 48-inch A2 OLED is still on sale for $649 at Best Buy. Likewise, Best Buy has various gaming laptops on sale from $699. There are also some new deals available now that weren't on sale on Labor Day. For example, Dell has the XPS 13 on sale for $599, which is its lowest price ever. 

I've been covering retail holidays like Labor Day for over a decade and below I'm listing all of the post Labor Day sales you can still get. Here's the best of what you can buy this week. 

Editor's Choice Labor Day sales

Labor Day sales — Major retailers

Labor Day sales — 4K TVs, OLED, QLED

Labor Day sales — Apple

Labor Day sales — Mattresses

Labor Day sales — Laptops & Tablets

Labor Day sales — Apparel

Labor Day sales — Appliances & Kitchen

Labor Day sales — Headphones

