101 best Labor Day sales you can still shop right now

The holiday weekend is behind us and the next big retail holiday won't happen till sometime in October. That's when Amazon's fall Prime Day is expected to return. But you don't have to wait that long for good deals.
Surprisingly, a lot of my favorite Labor Day sales have been extended through the end of the week. For instance, the LG 48-inch A2 OLED is still on sale for $649 at Best Buy. Likewise, Best Buy has various gaming laptops on sale from $699. There are also some new deals available now that weren't on sale on Labor Day. For example, Dell has the XPS 13 on sale for $599, which is its lowest price ever.
I've been covering retail holidays like Labor Day for over a decade and below I'm listing all of the post Labor Day sales you can still get. Here's the best of what you can buy this week.
Editor's Choice Labor Day sales
- Disney Plus Basic: was $7.99/month now $1.99/month @ Disney
- BOGO video game sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon
- Mac mini M2: was $599 now $499 @ B&H Photo
- LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy
- Nectar Mattress (queen): was $1,099 now $699 @ Nectar
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: free storage upgrade + deals from $799 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: iPhone 14 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip 5, more for free
Labor Day sales — Major retailers
- Amazon: smart TVs from $64, Alexa devices from $19
- AT&T: up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 Pro Max/Galaxy Z w/ trade-in
- Best Buy: MacBooks from $899, smart TVs from $64
- Dell: laptops from $299, desktops from $449
- HP: up to 67% off laptops, headsets, and monitors
- Lenovo: tablets, ThinkPads, desktops from $229
- Microsoft: up to $400 off Surface, Xbox bundles, more
- Nectar: Editor's Choice mattress from $399
- Overstock: storage, wall decor, bedding from $9
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off Galaxy Z series preorders
- Sleep Number: mattresses from $999, BOGO 50% off sheets
- Walmart: save on Dyson, Microsoft, Shark, more
Labor Day sales — 4K TVs, OLED, QLED
- Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $269 @ Best Buy
- TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $398 @ Amazon
- Hisense 55" U6 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $579 now $398 @ Amazon
- Toshiba 75" C350 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $589 @ Best Buy
- Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED Fire TV: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $748 @ Amazon
- Sony 65" X80K 4K TV: was $899 now $798 @ Amazon
- LG 55" B3 4K OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,397 @ Amazon
- LG 55" C3 4K OLED TV: was $1,899 now $1,496 @ Amazon
- Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV: was $1,899 now $1,498 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $2,797 @ Amazon
Labor Day sales — Apple
- AirPods: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $219 @ Amazon
- 10.2" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $309 @ Amazon
- AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14" (M2 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ B&H Photo
- MacBook Pro 16" (M2 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,249 @ Amazon
- iPhone 14 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon
Labor Day sales — Mattresses
- Nectar (Editor's Choice): flash sale — 33% off sitewide
- Amerisleep: $450 off any mattress + free gifts w/ "AS450"
- Avocado: up to $1,499 off latex mattresses, 20% off bedding
- Awara: up to $400 off mattresses
- Bear: 35% off sitewide
- Big Fig: save $400 off all mattresses via code "LABORDAY"
- Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide via code "LABORDAY25"
- Casper: up to 20% off mattresses, pillows, more
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off Chill mattress + free sleep bundle
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses deals from $499
- Helix: 25% off sitewide + 2 free pillows via "LDS25"
- Nolah: up to $1,250 off + 2 free pillows w/ code "TGNOLAH50"
- Purple: up to $900 off mattresses and bundles
- Saatva: up to $600 off select mattresses
- Sleep Number: up to 50% off smart beds, 20% off bedding
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $700 off select mattress sets
Labor Day sales — Laptops & Tablets
- Acer Chromebook 315: was $289 now $169 @ Best Buy
- HP 14" 2-in-1 Touch Chromebook: was $699 now $349 @ Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 3 Touch Chromebook: was $479 now $389 @ Best Buy
- Gateway 14" Ultra Slim Laptop: was $479 now $390 @ Walmart
- HP Envy 2-in-1 Laptop: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 (8GB/256GB): was $799 now $599 @ Dell
- Surface Pro 7+: was $929 now $699 @ Best Buy
- MSI Bravo 15" w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 (16GB RAM/512GB): was $949 now $849 @ Dell
- Surface Pro 9 w/ free keyboard: deals from $999 @ Best Buy
- Asus ROG Strix 18: was $2,499 now $2,099 @ Best Buy
Labor Day sales — Apparel
- Adidas: up to 40% off sneakers, loungewear, and apparel
- Asics: up to 50% off select footwear
- Backcountry: up to 60% off summer clearance
- EMS: 75% off all outdoor apparel
- New Balance: accessories/shoes from $12
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers, running gear, more
- REI: up to 50% off running/hiking/camping gear
- Saucony: shoes/accessories from $17
- Target: workout apparel under $20
- Walmart: fashion deals under $15
Labor Day sales — Appliances & Kitchen
- Amazon: save on small kitchen appliances, robots vacs, cooling
- Best Buy: up to 40% off appliances and packages
- Dyson: up to $120 off vacuums and air purifiers
- Home Depot: up to $800 off appliances
- iRobot: vacuums and smart mops from $179
- LG: refrigerators up to $1,300 off
- Lowe's: up to $250 off Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and more
- Samsung: up to $1,100 off washers/dryers and refrigerators
- Walmart: kitchen and dining deals from $24
- Wayfair: appliance and accessory deals from $27
Labor Day sales — Headphones
- Skullcandy Dime Earbuds: was $26 now $17 @ Amazon
- 1More PistonBuds Earbuds: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon
- Sony WF-C700N Earbuds: was $119 now $96 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $128 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $176 @ Amazon
- Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $261@ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon
- Bose 700: was $379 now $329 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy