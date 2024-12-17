Windows 11 is finally launching a feature that'll make your webcam way more useful

Microsoft is finally giving the camera on Windows 11 PCs some much-needed attention, as it will soon be offering "advanced camera" features that have been sorely missing for many — putting your webcam to good use.

Windows 11 PCs will soon be getting multi-app camera support, which allows multiple apps to access a PC's camera and stream simultaneously. As noted in the new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build in the Dev Channel, the app aims to improve accessibility, as it was developed by the hard-of-hearing community to "enable video streaming to both a sign language interpreter and the end audience at the same time."

That's not all; Microsoft will also bring a "basic camera" function, which — as expected — limits a webcam's features to the basics. Initially, this doesn't sound helpful, but it aims to improve debugging, allowing the camera to work at its most basic level in case other features are causing problems with it.

Windows 11 Settings showing advanced camera options (Image credit: Microsoft

These features are highly welcome, especially for those looking for a way to use their camera to stream from multiple apps at once. Whether for remote workers in multiple meetings or gamers looking for a way to stream on multiple apps, the multi-app feature offers new ways for Windows 11 users to use their webcam.

Both features are currently being rolled out to Windows 11 Build 26120.2702 in the Dev Channel, which means the advanced camera options page in Settings will be available to all Windows 11 users later on.

As Microsoft states, there are plans to offer more options in advanced camera settings, including a third option that allows users to choose a media types such as resolution and frame rate for the webcam.

For those with Windows Insider Dev Channel access, you can check out advanced camera options by heading to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Cameras and clicking the "edit" button.

Along with general bug fixes and updates, the new build offers a sneak peek at what's to come to Windows 11. This includes the following:

Passwordless Improvements: Microsoft will be launching API support for third-party passkey providers, along with releasing updates to WebAuthn APIs to support a plugin authentication model for passkeys.

Microsoft will be launching API support for third-party passkey providers, along with releasing updates to WebAuthn APIs to support a plugin authentication model for passkeys. Start menu: Improving the filtering for recommended websites on the Start menu based on feedback from Windows Insiders

Improving the filtering for recommended websites on the Start menu based on feedback from Windows Insiders Settings: Allowing for the ability to change time zones for non-admin users.

Windows has been offering several helpful updates recently, including an easy way to share files between an iPhone and PC and allowing Meta Quest 3 headsets to connect to a Windows 11 PC and offer up to three virtual monitors. Looking to give your PC's camera an upgrade yourself? Check out our picks of the best webcams around.