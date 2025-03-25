Chrome failed to install on Windows PCs, but Google has issued a fix — here's what happened

News
By published

Something weird happened with Chrome on Windows

Google Chrome
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Several Reddit users said they couldn't install Chrome on their Windows PCs. We can confirm that we also had the same problem.

I and a colleague from Laptop Mag attempted to install Google Chrome on four Windows 11 laptops, only to see a message saying:

“This app can’t run on your PC. To find a version for your PC, check with the software publisher.”

My colleague Alex Wawro also saw the same error message when he uninstalled Chrome, then tried to reinstall it on a Windows 11 laptop on the other side of the country.

That makes five separate Windows 11 Home machines we were unable to install Chrome on. Importantly, none of these machines were using Windows 11 in S mode, which can limit Windows' functionality.

I scoured the web to see if anyone else was having this issue, and that's when I found the aforementioned Reddit thread discussing the topic. There aren’t many folks in this thread, so it’s unclear how widespread this problem was.

Reddit

(Image credit: Reddit)

“It's not just you,” replied one Redditor to the original poster. “Something is going on with the installer. Found this thread while looking for more info on the issue. I was able to get it to install via the ninite.com installer, but the one direct from Google won't work. I've tried it on multiple PCs, both Win 10 and Win 11.”

“I'm gonna guess this is some Chrome-specific issue,” said another user. “I'm having the same issue setting up a new image at work. I also tested it on my normal work PC, which obviously isn't running in S Mode, and it's still not working. Google has borked the latest release of their installer it appears.”

I was able to install Chrome on a MacBook Pro 14 M2 Pro without a problem. However, when we tried to install Chrome on a Windows 10 laptop, we saw the same “this app won’t run on your PC” message. It seemed this issue is limited to Windows.

We’ve reached out to both Google and Microsoft about this issue. Google got back to us and said they were aware of the problem and have since issued a fix. I and my aforementioned colleagues tried to reinstall Chrome again, only this time, we were successful. At time of writing, it appears this problem has indeed been fixed.

A possible fix

If you're experiencing the same problem we were, this is how we solved it.

After clicking on the install Chrome button, you’ll be sent to another page with three options: Open, Allow, and Install. On the latter, click “Need more help?”

On the following page, scroll down to “How to install Chrome” and click on the offline installer. This will then install a separate installer called “ChromeStandAloneSetup64,” which is different from the “ChromeSetup” installer you typically get when installing Chrome.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 113 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
2
Lenovo - Flex 5i Chromebook...
Best Buy
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
3
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
4
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 in...
Walmart
$624.89
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
Our Review
6
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Light...
ASUS
View
Dell XPS 13 Plus
Our Review
7
Dell XPS 13 Laptop - w/...
Dell
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
8
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
9
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
10
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View
Show more
See more Computing News
Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
laptop anger
Latest Windows 11 update reportedly breaking major parts of the operating system
A laptop displaying the Chrome logo
Don't click this — malicious ads impersonating Google Chrome spreading dangerous malware
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus playing Ninja Gaiden 2 Black with PS5 DualSense controller
I tried gaming on a Chromebook for a week — and it's better than I expected
Windows 11 logo on a laptop screen
I reviewed Windows 11, and these are the 5 new features I'm most excited about for 2025
Surface Laptop 7 from the front
Amazon just gave Surface Laptop 7 a 'frequently returned' label — here's what's going on
Google Chromecast in TV
Chromecast fail — users across the world are saying that their Chromecasts are not working
Latest in Windows Operating Systems
Google Chrome
Chrome failed to install on Windows PCs, but Google has issued a fix — here's what happened
Microsoft Office is finally as it should have been on iPad
Microsoft tests free Word, PowerPoint and Excel apps for Windows — expect a lot of ads
laptop anger
Latest Windows 11 update reportedly breaking major parts of the operating system
Windows 10 logo
Windows 10 end of life set for this year — everything you need to know to get ready
Windows 11 logo on a laptop screen
I reviewed Windows 11, and these are the 5 new features I'm most excited about for 2025
A Windows 11 laptop, demonstrating how to run Android apps on Windows 11
How to remove the Windows 11 news and weather widget
Latest in News
Gemini screenshot image
Google unveils Gemini 2.5 — claims AI breakthrough with enhanced reasoning and multimodal power
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design just teased in new cases leak — and the outer display is huge
Google Chrome
Chrome failed to install on Windows PCs, but Google has issued a fix — here's what happened
nyc spring day AI image
OpenAI just unveiled enhanced image generator within ChatGPT-4o — here's what you can do now
WWDC logo on yellow background
Apple WWDC 2025 date set for June 9 — iOS 19, Apple Intelligence and more expected
Motorola Razr Plus 2024 cover display
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) leaked specs hint at bigger upgrades — here's what we know
More about windows operating systems
Microsoft Office is finally as it should have been on iPad

Microsoft tests free Word, PowerPoint and Excel apps for Windows — expect a lot of ads

laptop anger

Latest Windows 11 update reportedly breaking major parts of the operating system
Gemini screenshot image

Google unveils Gemini 2.5 — claims AI breakthrough with enhanced reasoning and multimodal power
See more latest
Most Popular
Gemini screenshot image
Google unveils Gemini 2.5 — claims AI breakthrough with enhanced reasoning and multimodal power
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design just teased in new cases leak — and the outer display is huge
nyc spring day AI image
OpenAI just unveiled enhanced image generator within ChatGPT-4o — here's what you can do now
WWDC logo on yellow background
Apple WWDC 2025 date set for June 9 — iOS 19, Apple Intelligence and more expected
Motorola Razr Plus 2024 cover display
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) leaked specs hint at bigger upgrades — here's what we know
(L-R) Yura Borisov as Igor, Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya, Karren Karagulian as Toros and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to stream right now
&quot;The &quot;Alone Australia&quot; season 3 line-up: (Left to right) Eva, Matt, Corinne, Shay, Karla, Ben, Yonke, Tom, Muzza, Ceilidh
How to watch 'Alone Australia' season 3 online — stream survival reality show from anywhere
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — industry insider just tipped release month and launch plans
COLUMBUS, OHIO - JANUARY 26: Amber Glenn skates in the Women&#039;s Free Skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena on January 26, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
How to watch World Figure Skating Championships 2025: live streaming, schedule, what TV channel?
Disney Plus logo
Disney Plus upgrade just fixed one of my biggest problems with the home page