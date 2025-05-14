'What a bunch of thieves' – VPNSecure users react as their lifetime subscriptions are axed

VPNSecure users are outraged as the provider's new owners have canceled all lifetime subscription plans.

Lifetime subscribers who hadn't been active for six months had their subscriptions axed first. But as of April 28, 2025, this has now been extended to all lifetime subscriptions.

Users have expressed outrage, while VPNSecure's new owners cited the legal details of its takeover and costs as reason for cancelations.

Many providers don't offer lifetime subscriptions, including none of the best VPNs, and we have questioned before whether lifetime VPN subscriptions are really worth it.

Nonetheless, for users they can be great value and provide peace of mind, and, if the company is still trading, then, theoretically, they should work out well.

So what has VPNSecure said and why are users so angry?

Does lifetime mean forever?

Clearly in VPNSecure's case, lifetime doesn't mean forever. According to reports, VPNSecure changed ownership in May 2023 and the new buyers weren't aware of the lifetime deals sold.

Customers shared emails from the provider on Reddit. In those communications, VPNSecure states the Lifetime Deals (LTDs) sold by the old team between 2015 and 2017 "were not disclosed".

VPNSecure said the new team kept LTDs running for 2 years entirely at their own cost, even though it "never received a single cent from these subscriptions".

In another customer email posted to Reddit, the company cited the legal details of the takeover deal as one of the reasons behind its decision. It said the acquisition included "technology, domain, and customer database – but not the liabilities".

The provider said it did its "due diligence" and this included a review of the "past 6-12 months of financials". It added that LTDs were not mentioned anywhere in the "listing, profits, or loss statements".

The first VPN accounts that ground to a halt were ones that had been dormant for over six months. But as of April 28, 2025, VPNSecure said all LTDs had been deactivated.

VPNSecure will not be selling any more LTDs in the future, saying "we never offered them, and we never will".

It doesn't appear as though refunds are being offered either. Instead, all LTD users have access to a one-time exclusive deal, available until May 31, 2025. Three-year plans for $55, one-year plans for $19, and a month plan for $1.87.

User anger

Understandably, users have reacted angrily to this news.

VPNSecure is being flooded with one-star reviews on Trustpilot. At the time of writing, 84% of its reviews are one-star. Its overall rating sits at 1.2 stars out of 5.

Users have complained their plans were canceled "without warning" and only discovered the change after reading news articles. Others said their VPN "stopped working" and many affected customers are advising others to stay away from VPNSecure.

(Image credit: Future)

In replies to disgruntled users, VPNSecure apologized, admitting "the transition could have been handled better" and said it understood customers' frustration.

VPNSecure said it didn’t receive historical "contracts, payments, or legal obligations" due to the fact it "acquired only the infrastructure" of the previous company. It also admitted that many users didn’t receive its initial notice "due to outdated email lists and delivery issues".

(Image credit: Future)

Questionable ownership

InfiniteQuant Ltd, based in The Bahamas, is the company listed at the bottom of VPNSecure's website.

TechRadar reported that it contacted InfiniteQuant Ltd but the firm said it had "no affiliation to VPNSecure".

Tom's Guide has contacted VPNSecure for comment. At the time of writing we are yet to receive a reply.

(Image credit: Future)