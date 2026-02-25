NordVPN announces mobile app redesign – here's what you need to know
News
By Aleksandar Stevanović Contributions from Olivia Powell published
Cleaner interface and improved connections roll out on mobile
Join the Tom's Guide Club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter.
By submitting your information, you confirm you are aged 16 or over, have read our Privacy Policy and agree to the Terms & Conditions. Geographical rules apply.
Your membership journey starts here.
Keep exploring and earning more as a member.
Explore your membership benefits.
Member Rewards
Unlock and manage exclusive Tom’s Guide member rewards.
Cleaner interface and improved connections roll out on mobile