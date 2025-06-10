IPVanish becomes the United Rugby Championship's official VPN partner

IPVanish has partnered with the United Rugby Championship (URC) to launch the "First Line of Defence" campaign and showcase the importance of cybersecurity in the world of professional rugby.

IPVanish can't always match the best VPNs, but it's a reputable and capable VPN provider. It is committed to online privacy and digital security, and is a founding member of the VPN Trust Initiative (VTI) – a group of VPN providers which is focused on improving digital safety.

IPVanish believes that your "first line of defence" should go beyond simply your devices, and should be part of your everyday life.

IPVanish: a cheap and capable all-rounder

IPVanish is an established VPN name, and a reputable and dependable all-rounder. It's a verified no-logging VPN, which can protect an unlimited number of devices on one plan. It can unblock most streaming services and its speed exceed 750 Mbps. Its threat protection is very highly rated and post-quantum encryption support is due soon. The 2-year deal works out at $2.19 per month ($52.56 plus tax up front). The more expensive plan includes a free 3 GB eSIM and both plans come with a 30-day money back guarantee.

A partnership focused on education and awareness

The United Rugby Championship (URC) is a professional rugby league featuring elite clubs from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa, and Wales.

Its partnership with IPVanish will focus on education, awareness, and creating a safer digital environment for fans, players, and teams.

Through the "First Line of Defence" campaign, IPVanish will support and promote the work of the league’s Television Match Officials (TMOs) – match officials who use TV replays to assist the referee in making important decisions.

The provider said how their work will "enhance how decisions are communicated to fans both in the stadium and watching at home."

IPVanish is partnering with the United Rugby Championship! 🏉🔐Together, we're launching the “First Line of Defence” campaign to promote cybersecurity across the passionate world of professional rugby. #CyberSecurity #URC #VPN #IPVanish https://t.co/2paBuYYBY9June 4, 2025

"Whether it’s on the pitch or online, everyone needs to protect their home," said IPVanish General Manager, Subbu Sthanu. "This partnership allows us to connect with a passionate, tech-savvy audience and drive home the importance of security and privacy in everyday life."

Back in December 2024, Tom's Guide spoke to Sthanu about the future of digital privacy, something he described as "a game of chess we need to play."

For the 2025/26 URC season, fans will benefit from "exclusive content, smart tips to stay safe online, and tools to help protect their digital lives."

United Rugby Championship CEO Martin Anayi also shared thoughts on the partnership. He said: "Working closer with tech-based partners will also foster greater opportunities to enhance our business as a league and support our clubs with their own sporting and business goals."

Improvements at IPVanish

IPVanish boasts some decent features and has seen some significant and welcomed updates in recent months.

Its no-logs policy was verified for a second time. It confirmed IPVanish will not collect, store, or share any of your browsing activities, and no metadata is logged.

Windscribe's recent legal case highlighted the importance of verified no-logs policies. Details of the audit, plus a full transparency report, was published in IPVanish's Trust Centre.

The provider's threat protection – VIPRE – was awarded the highest possible "Advanced+" rating from AV-Comparatives in its testing, having been subjected to over 10,000 pieces of malware.

There's also a link and QR code checker, enabling you to avoid malware threats before they strike.

You can protect an unlimited number of devices on one plan and IPVanish is working on implementing post-quantum encryption this year. Working out at just over $2 per month, IPVanish is one of the cheaper VPNs out there, and is certainly worth considering.