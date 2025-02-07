Happy Birthday NordVPN – celebrate with an exclusive deal

The best VPN overall is celebrating its birthday in style, with the launch of an exclusive and limited-time deal.

Between February 5 and March 16 2025, NordVPN is offering more than 70% off its 2-year plans, and including at least 6 extra months of protection for free on certain plans.

The deals differ slightly between the US and the rest of the world, so take note of which offer applies to you and make sure you don't miss out on securing your online protection.

NordVPN Prime | 2 years + 1 year FREE | $8.39 per month

US ONLY: NordVPN's Prime plan offers total cybersecurity protection. You get everything included in cheaper NordVPN plans, such as Threat Protection Pro, NordPass, and the best VPN. What's different is the inclusion of NordProtect and its identity theft protection. There's cyber insurance of up to $1 million, cyber extortion protection of up to $100,000, and 24/7 dark web and credit monitoring. The 2-year plan is currently $8.39 per month ($201.36 up front) but you get a whole year of extra protection for free, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

US

For those in the US, NordVPN's 2-year plans are up to 72% off and if you subscribe to the Prime plan, you unlock one year's extra protection for free – that's three years of top-tier protection for the price of two.

The 2-year Prime plan is currently $8.39 per month ($201.36), but with the additional year for free, the monthly price comes down to $5.59 per month.

If the Prime plan isn't for you, the birthday offer includes six months of free protection for subscribers to the Plus and Complete plans. Without the extra six months, the 2-year Plus plan works out at $4.39 per month ($105.36 up front) and the Complete plan works out at $5.39 per month ($129.36 up front).

You will receive an email within 48 hours of your purchase allowing you to access the additional protection and have until June 20 2025 to redeem it.

If you want to take control of your passwords and bolster your online security, then NordPass, one of the best password managers, also has an exclusive deal.

The NordPass Premium plan is 56% off and includes an extra three months of protection for free. If you're looking for protection for all the family, then the Family plan is 53% off.

NordVPN Plus | 2 years + 6 months FREE | $4.39 per month

Rest of the World: NordVPN is the best VPN on the market right now. It is a great all-rounder, boasting class-leading privacy and a ton of features. Its super fast, the best VPN for streaming, and has over 7,000 servers worldwide. Its Threat Protection Pro is the best VPN malware protection and you can secure up to 10 devices on one plan. The 2-year plan works out at $4.39 per month ($105.36 up front) and includes an extra 6 months of protection for free, as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Rest of the World

Non-US residents, you're certainly not missing out on a great deal. There's up to 73% off NordVPN's 2-year plans and six months of additional protection, for free, included with Ultra, Ultimate, Complete, Plus, and Standard plans.

As with the US deal, eligible customers will receive an email within 48 hours of purchasing a deal to gain the free six months – you also have until June 20 2025 to redeem it.

The NordPass deal is exactly the same – 56% off the Premium plan plus three months of free protection on top and 53% off the Family plan.

It is worth noting that NordPass is included in NordVPN Plus, and higher, plans.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

Why is NordVPN so good?

NordVPN sits pretty at the top of our best VPNs list – and for good reason. It's a great all round VPN, balancing class-leading protection and a tonne of features.

With over 7,000 servers in 118 countries, NordVPN allows you to connect to pretty much anywhere you'd want. As the best VPN for streaming, it can unblock all major streaming sites and is one of the fastest VPNs we've tested. In our testing it hit speeds of over 950 Mbps, so as long as your internet can handle it, NordVPN won't be slowing you down.

Threat Protection Pro is included with more premium NordVPN plans and it has recently been named as the best VPN malware protection. Threat Protection Pro is effective at identifying malicious links and providing malware protection, as well as an ad blocker.

NordVPN's most premium plans include NordProtect, an identity protection feature. It monitors the dark web for your leaked data and offers cyber insurance of up to $1 million alongside up to $100,000 in cyber extortion protection.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

NordWhisper is NordVPN's latest update and is a new VPN protocol designed to navigate network restrictions and provide users with secure and reliable internet access in challenging environments.

Up to 10 devices can be protected on one NordVPN plan and it boasts a range of apps, including one for mobiles, laptops, smart TVs, and Fire Sticks.

All the expected features are here as well, such as a kill switch, top-tier encryption, and split tunneling. There's also some bonus features including Double VPN, the Tor-like Onion over VPN, and Meshnet.

When compared to the best VPN for beginners, ExpressVPN, NordVPN's interface can be a little complex at first glance and this isn't the VPN for you if you're a hardcore torrenter. But for most, NordVPN is the best VPN choice and you can see if it's right for you with its 30-day money-back guarantee.