These AI-powered smart glasses are the closest thing to a dash cam for your bike

Mobile World Congress 2025 has been a bit of a surprise for me compared to previous years. Not only is a folding projector one of my favorite gadgets from the show, I find myself strangely drawn to a pair of hi-tech cycling glasses from BleeqUp. And I don’t even own a bike, let alone partake in any recreational cycling of my own.

BleeqUp Ranger are advertised as “4-in-1” sunglasses, because they offer more than simple eye protection. That’s what makes them smart, after all. Also included in the design is a 16MP video camera, dash cam functionality, AI-powered video editing and built-in speakers.

Yes there's AI, but it's not the main feature

(Image credit: Future)

BleeqUp joked about the AI angle, pointing out that almost every product at MWC has some kind of AI integration. But the company said they don’t just want the AI inside these glasses to be a gimmick. The functionality is limited to summarizing and highlighting your video recordings — picking out all the best parts and serving them to you up front.

There’s support for AI assistants too, but like the best headphones and best earbuds, that’s limited to whichever assistant you have running on your phone. So Gemini, Siri, or whatever else you might use.

The headphone aspect is pretty impressive, with BleeqUp adding an open-ear design for safety reasons. That way you can hear whatever audio is coming from your phone, without losing track of your surroundings.

I experienced this first hand at MWC in a busy convention hall, and was able to hear the music pumping through the speakers while simultaneously having a conversation with another person.

The music wasn’t amazingly clear, but I’ll be the first to admit it was very loud in that room. Plus I’d argue that music quality shouldn’t be your priority if it means compromising personal safety.

A better kind of dash cam for cyclists

(Image credit: Future)

The star feature of the BleeqUp Ranger is the 16MP camera and its dash cam capabilities. I’m a big fan of the best dash cams in your car, simply because of the extra security they offer to drivers. If you can’t physically stop accidents happening, you should at least have a record of what happened. The same is true on a bike, potentially more so since you don’t have the security of travelling around strapped into a metal box.

BleeqUp pointed out that because the Ranger’s camera lens is situated between both of your eyes, it’s able to record everything from your point of view. That’s something the best action cameras can’t really accomplish if they’re mounted to your bike or the top of your helmet.

Most importantly, unlike other smart glasses you can buy, the Ranger’s camera can continuously record for 1-4 hours at a time. Ray-Ban’s Meta Smart Glasses, meanwhile, only record for three minutes at a time.

Other features include a touchpad on both frames, letting you control the volume and playback, IP54 water and dust resistance, removable lenses and an audio-only navigation system to help you get around without looking at your phone. All in a pair of glasses that weigh as little as 42 grams (1.4 ounces)

BleeqUp Ranger will be launching on Kickstarter later this month, with prices starting at $349.