I got this amazing 12-in-1 docking station for my laptop, and it just hit its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday

Laptops are great for portability, but sooner or later, you’re going to want to hook yours up to a monitor and you might want a few more ports too. With a laptop docking station, you can do just that but the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station takes things up a notch since you can use it as a monitor stand or a desk shelf too.



Right now, you can get the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station for just $169 at Amazon . Not only are you saving $80 but this is the lowest price we’ve seen for this 12-in-1 docking station yet. You better hurry though, as Cyber Monday deals are almost gone and at this price, this particular docking station is an absolute steal, especially if you want to dock your laptop while keeping your desk clutter free.

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Declutter your desktop while adding a little style and a whole lot more functionality to your desk. The Anker 675 is a 12-in-1 laptop docking station that’s also a monitor stand and has a built-in wireless charger. It connects to your laptop via a single USB-C cable and provides 100W of charging power. The Anker 675 also has 3 USB-A ports, 2 USB- ports, SD/microSD card readers, a 4K HDMI port and an Ethernet port too.

In my Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station review , I was really impressed by just how many ports and extra features Anker managed to pack into this docking station. Not only can you dock and charge your laptop, you can also wireless charge your phone thanks to the built-in Qi 2 wireless charger. There’s even a slew of extra ports on the left side to charge your tablet, headphones and other devices too.

The first step towards a clutter-free desk

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Unlike other laptop docking stations that just sit on your desk, the Anker 675 acts as a centerpiece for all of your work from home gear. You can place your monitor on top, your laptop underneath and there’s still enough room that you can slide your keyboard and mouse away and out of sight when you’re done for the day.

The Anker 675 has a weight limit of 22 pounds, so it’ll work with most of the best monitors. For instance, I have a 27-inch Samsung M5 monitor on top of it right now. I also really like how there’s a cable management groove on the underside that’s great if you’re using a longer HDMI cable to connect your monitor to the dock. There are rubber feet on the bottom to prevent it from sliding around on your desk too.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On the left side of the Anker 675, you have easy access to a bunch of ports along with both an SD and microSD card reader. There are two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and a headphone jack as well. While testing it out, I liked how I could plug in the 2.4 Ghz USB dongles for my trackball mouse and mechanical keyboard into the side and then when I wanted to switch devices, I just plugged in a different laptop and my mouse and keyboard were ready to go.

While you could buy a monitor stand or a monitor arm to lift up your display to eye level, the Anker 675 lets you do this while also giving you the ability to dock and charge your laptop. If you’re tired of having a cluttered desk and want to use an even bigger display with your laptop, the Anker 675 is the perfect solution, especially at this discounted price.