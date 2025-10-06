Discord users suffer the first high-profile age-verification hack – and it's unlikely to be the last

Discord has confirmed one of its third-party customer service providers suffered a security incident. As a result, the personal information of certain users was accessed – including government-issued IDs.

We have seen age verification laws launched around the world, including in the UK, US, and the EU. Many have been attempting to use the best VPNs as a way of avoiding age checks, citing their perceived cybersecurity risks.

Experts have warned collecting sensitive personal information, such as government-issued IDs, is a "disaster waiting to happen" and sites adopting age verification would be a prime target for hackers.

Discord's case seems to reinforce this point, as IDs used for age verification were accessed. IDs were not directly submitted to the third-party in question but were reportedly shared by users "who had appealed an age determination."

Discord data accessed

Discord confirmed "an unauthorized party" targeted its third-party customer support services "to access user data, with a view to extort a financial ransom from Discord."

The type of data accessed depended on what users shared with customer support, but Discord data may include:

Name, Discord name, email address, and other contact details

Limited billing information

IP address

Messages with customer service agents

Limited corporate data

Government ID images

Discord said affected users will receive an email from noreply@discord.com and if an image of your ID was accessed, you will be informed of that in the email.

Full credit card information, CCV codes, passwords, and messages or activity on Discord was confirmed to be safe.

Upon learning of the incident, Discord revoked the third-party's access to its ticketing system and launched an internal investigation.

The relevant authorities and law enforcement were notified, and Discord reviewed its threat detection systems and security controls for third-party support providers.

Discord recommended "impacted users stay alert when receiving messages or other communication that may seem suspicious."