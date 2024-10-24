Score! Dell just knocked up to $300 off this killer Alienware OLED gaming monitor

Right now is one of the best times of the year to invest in new PC gear as early Black Friday deals start rolling out at retailers worldwide.

I know because I cover PCs for a living, and every year we reliably see the biggest discounts on new gear between October and February.

Case in point: The curved Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor is $679 @ Dell for a limited time, which is $220 off the usual $899 asking price.

Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AMD): was $899 now $679 @ Dell

This 34-inch (3440 x 1440) curved QD-OLED gaming monitor looks great, and its 21:9 aspect ratio gives you a wider field of view in games as well as a lot more room to be productive at work. This model comes with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, so you can count on silky-smooth performance with AMD cards.

That's one of the lowest prices I've ever seen for this monitor, which is one of the best gaming monitors out there thanks to its compelling blend of picture quality and performance.

I know because my colleague Tony conducted our Alienware AW3423DWF review , and he gave this display our Editor's Choice award for its winning combination of speedy performance and high-quality visuals.

The cheapest model on sale comes with support for AMD FreeSync Premium, so if you have an AMD graphics card in your rig you can count on the smoothest performance possible.

But if you have an Nvidia GPU in your gaming PC I have good news and bad news: Dell sells a slightly different model of this monitor with support for Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, and it's slightly faster (175Hz vs 165Hz) — but it's also more expensive.

Alienware AW3423DW QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (Nvidia): was $1,099 now $799 @ Dell This is the Nvidia version of Alienware's 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor, which is fundamentally identical to the one above except it's slightly faster (175Hz vs 165Hz) and comes with support for Nvidia's G-Sync Ultimate adaptive sync tech instead of AMD FreeSync.

Luckily it's also on sale for a limited time right now, and the deal is actually better than the one on the AMD model since the Alienware Alienware AW3423DW QD-OLED Gaming Monitor is $799 @ Dell, which is $300 off the usual $1,099 price.

The lack of an -F at the end of the model name there is your tip-off that this version is the one that works best with Nvidia cards, not AMD cards, so make sure and double-check you're getting the best monitor for your setup before you buy!

We've reviewed both versions of this display as well as the smaller 32-inch model, and the bright, vivid performance of the QD-OLED panel is always impressive.

I wrote our Alienware 32 QD-OLED review and I especially like how easy it is to set up these displays and how thoughtfully designed they are: unboxing them just requires pulling out the stand and base and screwing them together using a built-in screw, then snapping the display onto the stand.

They're great displays for any PC setup, and now's a great time to snag one at a discount. If you miss it (or just want more options), don't miss our guide to other early Black Friday gaming monitor deals.