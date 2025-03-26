Signal — everything you need to know about the app at the center of the group chat scandal

News
By published

This messaging app is blowing up

The Signal app logo displayed on an iPhone, with a screenshot of the Signal app in use displayed on a monitor in the background.
(Image credit: DANIEL CONSTANTE/Shutterstock)

The encrypted messaging app Signal has been thrust into the news cycle thanks to accidental addition of the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic to an apparent war planning chat group filled with top officials from the Trump administration, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The revelation has highlighted a number of questions including the handling of sensitive information. What exactly is Signal, and why has the revelation that top officials using the app created a backlash?

What happened?

The Atlantic published a report on March 24, 2025 featuring texts in the group chat detailing operations to carry out U.S. airstrikes in against Iran-backed Houthi leaders in Yemen.

The magazine's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, was inadvertently added to the "Houthi PC Small Group" by national security advisor Mike Waltz.

Once in there, Goldberg was able to see planning for a number of airstrikes the U.S. military was apparently planning against the Houthi leaders.

Since the report, various Trump officials have varyingly denied the report, said that the chats were "nonclassified," admitted wrong doing in the case of Waltz, objecting to the release of the texts or calling Goldberg a liar.

What is Signal?

Signal is one of the best known and best encrypted messaging apps that you can download on your phone now.

Unlike options like Whatsapp, Signal is non-profit and not connected to tech monoliths like Meta.

Simply, the app uses advanced cryptographic techniques and end-to-end encryption to protect user communication by default. As an open-source program, it's code is available to everyone and combined knowledge has made it pretty impenetrable.

This means that your messages can't be intercepted midstream, though there's nothing to be done if your phone is stolen.

It's also free to use, though you do need a phone number to create an account.

The app is fairly popular among journalists who talk with sources that want communication protected or hidden from potential prying eyes, especially in sensitive areas, like say planning attacks on another country.

Largely, this is probably why the Trump administration was using it. Plus, it's not considered an approved government channel for classified channels.

Should you use Signal?

As mentioned, Signal is great for protecting messages, especially those with sensitive information between individuals or groups.

Some people just want to feel secure when it comes to talking to other people and Signal does offer some comfort there. Signal promises it doesn't track anything you do and only you and whomever you're chatting with can see the content of your messages.

Signal, if anything, was working as intended and user error is what led to sensitive information getting shared with someone it wasn't intended to be seen by.

As a default, Signal lists names in the app as first names, like Jeffrey, or as initials like JG.

There is a way to get around this, but it requires Signal users to be proactive, which it appears Mike Waltz was not.

The app has a nickname feature that lets you add a nickname to someone's profile which Signal says are only visible to you.

Here's a more detailed breakdown on how to use Signal.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 147 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max White...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
(256GB Black)
Our Review
2
SAMSUNG Galaxy S25 Ultra Cell...
Amazon
$1,299.99
Preorder
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Our Review
3
Google Pixel 9 Pro 128 GB
Verizon
Preorder
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
4
Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
OnePlus 13
Our Review
5
OnePlus 13 512gb (unlocked) -...
Best Buy
$999.99
View
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Our Review
6
Pixel 9 Pro 128 GB (Unlocked)
Google Store NA
Preorder
OnePlus 13
Our Review
7
OnePlus 13 - Black Eclipse
OnePlus US & Canada
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
8
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Total Wireless
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
9
iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB...
Straight Talk
View
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
(256GB Black)
Our Review
10
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256...
Visible
View
Show more
See more Computing News
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Mobile Apps
The Signal app logo displayed on an iPhone, with a screenshot of the Signal app in use displayed on a monitor in the background.
Signal — everything you need to know about the app at the center of the group chat scandal
Google wallet app on screen
Google Wallet now lets kids to make supervised contactless payments and use digital passes — what you need to know
How to tour the Super Bowl stadium virtually with Google Maps
Google Maps glitch is purging Timeline data — what we know
Gboard app logo on mobile phone resting on a keyboard
Google Gboard redesign has already angered users — and I can see why
Waze app on iPhone in car
Forget Google Maps — Waze just got a huge upgrade that will help millions of drivers
A photo of the Apple Maps app tile displayed on an iPhone screen
Apple Maps may soon get ads, letting businesses pay to boost visibility
Latest in News
The Signal app logo displayed on an iPhone, with a screenshot of the Signal app in use displayed on a monitor in the background.
Signal — everything you need to know about the app at the center of the group chat scandal
Robert Downey Jr. revealed as Doctor Doom for &quot;Avengers: Doomsday&quot;
Marvel reveals 'Avengers: Doomsday' casting — follow the latest updates live
Wyze Cam v3
Wyze adds AI-powered filter to its security cameras to cut down on notifications that are “no big deal”
Microsoft Copilot app running on a phone with Microsoft logo in background
Microsoft 365 Copilot debuts new research tools for work: here's what that means
COLUMBUS, OHIO - JANUARY 26: Amber Glenn skates in the Women&#039;s Free Skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena on January 26, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Watch World Figure Skating Championships 2025 online – live stream, schedule, what TV channel is it on?
Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo in &quot;Good American Family&quot; on Hulu
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
More about mobile apps
Google wallet app on screen

Google Wallet now lets kids to make supervised contactless payments and use digital passes — what you need to know
How to tour the Super Bowl stadium virtually with Google Maps

Google Maps glitch is purging Timeline data — what we know
Amazon Sneaker Deals

Epic Amazon running shoe sale from Asics, Brooks, Adidas and more — 19 deals I’d shop now from $39
See more latest
Most Popular
Microsoft Copilot app running on a phone with Microsoft logo in background
Microsoft 365 Copilot debuts new research tools for work: here's what that means
Wyze Cam v3
Wyze adds AI-powered filter to its security cameras to cut down on notifications that are “no big deal”
Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced in The Last of Us season 2
'The Last of Us' season 2 episode 1 title and runtime revealed
Robert Downey Jr. revealed as Doctor Doom for &quot;Avengers: Doomsday&quot;
Marvel reveals 'Avengers: Doomsday' casting — follow the latest updates live
Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo in &quot;Good American Family&quot; on Hulu
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
Walter Clayton Jr. #1 of the Florida Gators attempts a shot in the second round of the NCAA Men&#039;s Basketball Tournament in the build up to the March Madness Sweet 16 (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
March Madness Sweet 16 live stream: How to watch 2025 NCAA basketball online, schedule, what TV channel is it on?
Samsung 2025 TVs
Samsung Neo QLED prices and release dates drop: here’s when you can buy them
COLUMBUS, OHIO - JANUARY 26: Amber Glenn skates in the Women&#039;s Free Skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena on January 26, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Watch World Figure Skating Championships 2025 online – live stream, schedule, what TV channel is it on?
Ensemble cast members of Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Residence&quot; cast peak around a doorway
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
DeepSeek login in page displayed on smartphone
DeepSeek R1 just got even smarter with a new upgrade — here's what's changed