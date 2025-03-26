Signal — everything you need to know about the app at the center of the group chat scandal

The encrypted messaging app Signal has been thrust into the news cycle thanks to accidental addition of the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic to an apparent war planning chat group filled with top officials from the Trump administration, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The revelation has highlighted a number of questions including the handling of sensitive information. What exactly is Signal, and why has the revelation that top officials using the app created a backlash?

What happened?

The Atlantic published a report on March 24, 2025 featuring texts in the group chat detailing operations to carry out U.S. airstrikes in against Iran-backed Houthi leaders in Yemen.

The magazine's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, was inadvertently added to the "Houthi PC Small Group" by national security advisor Mike Waltz.

Once in there, Goldberg was able to see planning for a number of airstrikes the U.S. military was apparently planning against the Houthi leaders.

Since the report, various Trump officials have varyingly denied the report, said that the chats were "nonclassified," admitted wrong doing in the case of Waltz, objecting to the release of the texts or calling Goldberg a liar.

What is Signal?

Signal is one of the best known and best encrypted messaging apps that you can download on your phone now.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unlike options like Whatsapp, Signal is non-profit and not connected to tech monoliths like Meta.

Simply, the app uses advanced cryptographic techniques and end-to-end encryption to protect user communication by default. As an open-source program, it's code is available to everyone and combined knowledge has made it pretty impenetrable.

This means that your messages can't be intercepted midstream, though there's nothing to be done if your phone is stolen.

It's also free to use, though you do need a phone number to create an account.

The app is fairly popular among journalists who talk with sources that want communication protected or hidden from potential prying eyes, especially in sensitive areas, like say planning attacks on another country.

Largely, this is probably why the Trump administration was using it. Plus, it's not considered an approved government channel for classified channels.

Should you use Signal?

As mentioned, Signal is great for protecting messages, especially those with sensitive information between individuals or groups.

Some people just want to feel secure when it comes to talking to other people and Signal does offer some comfort there. Signal promises it doesn't track anything you do and only you and whomever you're chatting with can see the content of your messages.

Signal, if anything, was working as intended and user error is what led to sensitive information getting shared with someone it wasn't intended to be seen by.

As a default, Signal lists names in the app as first names, like Jeffrey, or as initials like JG.

There is a way to get around this, but it requires Signal users to be proactive, which it appears Mike Waltz was not.

The app has a nickname feature that lets you add a nickname to someone's profile which Signal says are only visible to you.

Here's a more detailed breakdown on how to use Signal.