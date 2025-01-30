Microsoft finally lets you access your iPhone in Windows 11 from the Start Menu — here's how
You'll need to be a Windows Insider
This week Microsoft announced a Windows 11 update that finally lets you access your iPhone from the Start Menu, similar to the already existing Android phone access from last year.
The update lets you view your iPhone's battery status, cellular connectivity and recent activities within Windows 11. It also allows you to access calls and messages.
Additionally, the update allows users to share files between Android and iPhone devices. You can select 'Send Files' when accessing your phone to begin transferring content.
The setup process is pretty straightforward.
Open up the Start menu and then select 'iPhone' which is found in the right side panel. Instructions will pop and you just follow those to create a connection between your iPhone and computer.
As of this writing, the feature is rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels. To use it, you must have one of the Windows 11 Insider Preview builds: Build 4805 or higher for Beta Insiders and Build 26120.300 or higher for Devs.
You must also have Phone Link version 1.24121.30.0 or higher, and your PC needs Bluetooth LE capabilities.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
It doesn't appear that everyone will be available to access this feature. If you are running Windows 11 Pro Education or Education SKUs, you will not be able to access the update.
More from Tom's Guide
- Microsoft just announced that it's bringing DeepSeek R1 models to Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs
- Microsoft confirms major Windows 11 and Windows 10 audio bug is cutting sound on PCs
- Microsoft Edge will soon protect you from these scary scams that even Chrome can't
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him.