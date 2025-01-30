Microsoft finally lets you access your iPhone in Windows 11 from the Start Menu — here's how

News
By
published

You'll need to be a Windows Insider

Windows 11
(Image credit: Microsoft)

This week Microsoft announced a Windows 11 update that finally lets you access your iPhone from the Start Menu, similar to the already existing Android phone access from last year.

The update lets you view your iPhone's battery status, cellular connectivity and recent activities within Windows 11. It also allows you to access calls and messages.

Additionally, the update allows users to share files between Android and iPhone devices. You can select 'Send Files' when accessing your phone to begin transferring content.

The setup process is pretty straightforward.

Open up the Start menu and then select 'iPhone' which is found in the right side panel. Instructions will pop and you just follow those to create a connection between your iPhone and computer.

As of this writing, the feature is rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels. To use it, you must have one of the Windows 11 Insider Preview builds: Build 4805 or higher for Beta Insiders and Build 26120.300 or higher for Devs.

You must also have Phone Link version 1.24121.30.0 or higher, and your PC needs Bluetooth LE capabilities.

It doesn't appear that everyone will be available to access this feature. If you are running Windows 11 Pro Education or Education SKUs, you will not be able to access the update.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 100 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch 256GB)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,299
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Low Stock
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 512GB)
3
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED...
Walmart
$1,524.99
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
4
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
5
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(512GB SSD)
9
Apple - MacBook Air 13-inch...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
10
ASUS ZenBook Flip S 13 Ultra...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 