Microsoft finally lets you access your iPhone in Windows 11 from the Start Menu — here's how

This week Microsoft announced a Windows 11 update that finally lets you access your iPhone from the Start Menu, similar to the already existing Android phone access from last year.

The update lets you view your iPhone's battery status, cellular connectivity and recent activities within Windows 11. It also allows you to access calls and messages.

Additionally, the update allows users to share files between Android and iPhone devices. You can select 'Send Files' when accessing your phone to begin transferring content.

The setup process is pretty straightforward.

Open up the Start menu and then select 'iPhone' which is found in the right side panel. Instructions will pop and you just follow those to create a connection between your iPhone and computer.

As of this writing, the feature is rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels. To use it, you must have one of the Windows 11 Insider Preview builds: Build 4805 or higher for Beta Insiders and Build 26120.300 or higher for Devs.

You must also have Phone Link version 1.24121.30.0 or higher, and your PC needs Bluetooth LE capabilities.

It doesn't appear that everyone will be available to access this feature. If you are running Windows 11 Pro Education or Education SKUs, you will not be able to access the update.