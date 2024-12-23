M4 MacBook Air reportedly 'deep' in manufacturing — here's when it could go on sale

Apple already offers quality laptops with powerful M4 chips, but the company doesn't have an M4 MacBook Air yet. There's been no shortage of rumors about Apple's MacBook Air M4, and the latest suggests that the device is already in mass production, which means it should hit the market soon.

A report from Bloomberg says Apple's next-generation MacBook Air is coming soon, as the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air the M4 chip is reportedly "deep into the manufacturing phase" and will launch "early next year."

Based on this prediction, we expect Apple to start selling the laptop in the first quarter of 2025, as the company doesn't typically mass produce something and then sit on it for too long. It's possible we could see the new MacBook Air M4 around the same time that the iPhone SE 4 launches, which is expected in March. But we'll have to wait and see.

It makes sense for Apple to focus on the Air in the first half of 2025, as it will be important to have something fresh for the back-to-school shopping season. The added portability and fanless design also help make the Air one of the best laptops for many shoppers.

While leading with the MacBook Pro M4 was wise because it got early adopters access to Apple's latest chip, the Air is a logical follow-up.

According to the Bloomberg report, Apple intends to follow up with a Mac Studio with a high-end version of the Apple M4 chip. From there, the Cupertino company is expected to release a Mac Pro later in 2025.

That would mean all Apple computers will have the M4 chip by the end of 2024 since the M4 MacBook Pro and M4 iMacs are already available.

Bloomberg's Gurman expects the MacBook Pro to get M5, M5 Pro and M5 Max chips late in 2025.