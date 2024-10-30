Apple leaks powerful M4 Max processor, quickly deletes

We're pretty confident Apple is working on an M4 MacBook Pro. We already heard about an M4 Pro chip in the recently-announced Mac mini, but what we hadn't heard about until recently was the M4 Max chip, a more powerful version of the company's latest silicon.

While there's been some faint rumblings, this particular leak comes right from Apple, so it more or less confirms the existence of the high-end chip.

Yippee! Looks like the M4 Max MacBook Pros will drop tomorrow I'm assuming? 😆Given that the "M4 Max" image assets now exist on Apples website (that prior, didn't when I last checked)https://t.co/rDBnTKjDBqOctober 29, 2024

In a reply to Mark Gurman, an X user noted that Apple had an asset with "M4 Max" listed on its website for a bit. Of course, Apple deleted it quickly, but once the post was made, it was already too late to stop the spread (and speculation) about what might separate the M4 Max from the already powerful M4 and M4 Pro chips.

"Given that the "M4 Max" image assets now exist on Apples website (that prior, didn't when I last checked)," reads the X post from Charlie Joseph.

As you might expect from the Max moniker, this chip will likely be offered with the high-end MacBook Pro models and will go a long way towards helping it remain one of the best laptops available. It would make sense for Apple to offer all three chips with its high-end laptops, though we'll have to wait for the company to announce something official before we know for sure which chips will go where.

Hopefully, Apple also includes a minimum of 16GB RAM with the 14-inch MacBook Pro, as it did with the Mac mini (and 16-inch Pro) This would be a huge performance gain for the pricey laptop and would help make it feel more deserving of the Pro name.

More from Tom's Guide