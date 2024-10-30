Apple leaks powerful M4 Max processor, quickly deletes

News
By
published

Oops

MacBook Pro 14-inch M3
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We're pretty confident Apple is working on an M4 MacBook Pro. We already heard about an M4 Pro chip in the recently-announced Mac mini, but what we hadn't heard about until recently was the M4 Max chip, a more powerful version of the company's latest silicon.

While there's been some faint rumblings, this particular leak comes right from Apple, so it more or less confirms the existence of the high-end chip.

In a reply to Mark Gurman, an X user noted that Apple had an asset with "M4 Max" listed on its website for a bit. Of course, Apple deleted it quickly, but once the post was made, it was already too late to stop the spread (and speculation) about what might separate the M4 Max from the already powerful M4 and M4 Pro chips.

"Given that the "M4 Max" image assets now exist on Apples website (that prior, didn't when I last checked)," reads the X post from Charlie Joseph.

As you might expect from the Max moniker, this chip will likely be offered with the high-end MacBook Pro models and will go a long way towards helping it remain one of the best laptops available. It would make sense for Apple to offer all three chips with its high-end laptops, though we'll have to wait for the company to announce something official before we know for sure which chips will go where.

Hopefully, Apple also includes a minimum of 16GB RAM with the 14-inch MacBook Pro, as it did with the Mac mini (and 16-inch Pro) This would be a huge performance gain for the pricey laptop and would help make it feel more deserving of the Pro name.

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.