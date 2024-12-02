Not a typo! This HP laptop is nearly $2,000 off in wild Cyber Monday deal

Deals
By
published

Act fast before this AMD laptop deal ends!

HP EliteBook 845
(Image credit: HP)

Cyber Monday is a great time to shop for a new laptop. While we’re used to seeing drastic price drops on notebooks, this HP deal is one of the biggest discounts we’ve spotted.

Right now, the HP EliteBook 845 14-inch G10 is on sale for only $495. Considering how this laptop typically retails for $2,478, you’re saving a whopping 80% off and nearly $2,000 with this deal. This is such a fantastic sale that stock will surely run out before Cyber Monday ends. To that end, we recommend you get this laptop now. Here’s why.

HP HP EliteBook 845 14-inch G10
HP HP EliteBook 845 14-inch G10: was $2,478 now $495 at HP US

Save $1,983! This HP EliteBook 845 typically retails for $2,478 but it's been slashed to an astonishing $495 in this Cyber Monday deal. The laptop has a 14-inch IPS display, an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This is a deal you can't afford to pass up!

View Deal

HP’s EliteBook series is primarily for business but that doesn’t mean you can’t use it for everyday tasks. For instance, this laptop’s 14-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS anti-glare display is more than suitable for watching your favorite YouTube videos or Netflix shows. The display is rated for 250 nits of brightness, which is more than fine for viewing content.

Similar to the HP OmniBook line, this HP EliteBook sports a slim and light aluminum unibody chassis that makes it easy to travel with. The all-silver colorway also looks quite nice. It packs a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Port selection is similar to the HP OmniBook X, only with an additional USB-A port.

This laptop packs some impressive components for the price, too. The AMD Ryzen 5 7545U CPU (with integrated AMD Radeon 740M graphics) and 32GB of RAM should deliver more than enough power for everyday work. You also get 512GB of storage, which should be plenty of space for your files. However, don’t expect to play the best PC games on this laptop.

I’ve been covering Cyber Monday for nearly half a decade and this is easily one of the steepest discounts I’ve ever seen. Again, at $495, this HP EliteBook 845 14-inch G10 is sure to sell out quickly. Even if this is a business notebook, it’ll serve all your computing needs for years to come, so act now before this sale ends!

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 137 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
1
Apple MacBook Air M3 (13-inch)
Amazon
$1,099
View Deal
Deal ends in 11h 38m 33s
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
3
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
4
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
5
Asus 13.3" Zenbook S 13 Oled...
Macy's
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air 256Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
10
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Ultra...
Amazon
$1,399.99
View Deal
Load more deals
Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.