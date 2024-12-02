Not a typo! This HP laptop is nearly $2,000 off in wild Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday is a great time to shop for a new laptop. While we’re used to seeing drastic price drops on notebooks, this HP deal is one of the biggest discounts we’ve spotted.

Right now, the HP EliteBook 845 14-inch G10 is on sale for only $495. Considering how this laptop typically retails for $2,478, you’re saving a whopping 80% off and nearly $2,000 with this deal. This is such a fantastic sale that stock will surely run out before Cyber Monday ends. To that end, we recommend you get this laptop now. Here’s why.

HP HP EliteBook 845 14-inch G10: was $2,478 now $495 at HP US Save $1,983! This HP EliteBook 845 typically retails for $2,478 but it's been slashed to an astonishing $495 in this Cyber Monday deal. The laptop has a 14-inch IPS display, an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This is a deal you can't afford to pass up!

HP’s EliteBook series is primarily for business but that doesn’t mean you can’t use it for everyday tasks. For instance, this laptop’s 14-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS anti-glare display is more than suitable for watching your favorite YouTube videos or Netflix shows. The display is rated for 250 nits of brightness, which is more than fine for viewing content.

Similar to the HP OmniBook line, this HP EliteBook sports a slim and light aluminum unibody chassis that makes it easy to travel with. The all-silver colorway also looks quite nice. It packs a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Port selection is similar to the HP OmniBook X, only with an additional USB-A port.

This laptop packs some impressive components for the price, too. The AMD Ryzen 5 7545U CPU (with integrated AMD Radeon 740M graphics) and 32GB of RAM should deliver more than enough power for everyday work. You also get 512GB of storage, which should be plenty of space for your files. However, don’t expect to play the best PC games on this laptop.

I’ve been covering Cyber Monday for nearly half a decade and this is easily one of the steepest discounts I’ve ever seen. Again, at $495, this HP EliteBook 845 14-inch G10 is sure to sell out quickly. Even if this is a business notebook, it’ll serve all your computing needs for years to come, so act now before this sale ends!