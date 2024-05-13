Dell XPS 13 Plus just leaked with big AI upgrades

Microsoft’s big push into AI for 2024 has moved timetables up for many companies, and we’re starting to see that effect in leaks and rumors of new computers from various manufacturers. Reportedly, Dell has two new laptops in the works: the Inspiron 14 7441 Plus, a refresh on the 7440, and a brand new XPS 13 9345.

According to Windows Report, despite releasing the Inspiron 14 7440 Plus less than four months ago, Dell already has the Inspiron 14 7441 Plus in the pipeline.

Surprisingly, the Inspiron 7441 Plus does look to be a different design than the recently launched Intel Meteor Lake 7440.

Both the new XPS and 7441 laptops will feature new AI-focused CPUs. According to the report, the 7441 will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite X with 16 Cores. It’s unknown whether the XPS will have a Snapdragon chip or one of Intel’s new Ultra chips. Based on previous reports, Microsoft is leaning towards Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips for the company’s new Surface tablets. Price aside, Microsoft partner OEMs like Dell will probably follow suit.

On the outside, the big design changes on the Inspiron 14 7441 are port and keyboard-based. Gone are the AC adapter, full-size HDMI port and USB Type-A ports of the 7440. Instead, the 7441 replaced those ports with a second USB Type-C port and a MicroSD card slot on the left side of the laptop.

Windows Report did not have leaked images of the right side of the laptop but the publication did mention one USB-A port. There's no mention of a 3.5mm headphone jack. If there is one, it's probably on the right.

Microsoft has been pushing for a new Copilot button on keyboards. The AI button is next to the right-side ALT key.

The Inspiron 14 7441 Plus is supposed to be released with 16GB of included RAM. Reports suggest that 16GB is a minimum requirement to run Microsoft’s “AI Explorer” on Windows 11.

In comparison, other than the new Copilot Key, the XPS 13 9345 looks to be the same as last year’s Dell XPS 13 Plus. In January Dell announced a line of XPS laptops built specifically for AI and featuring the Copilot button. Those ones are supposed to feature the Intel Utlra chipset.

Again, it’s unclear if the XPS will feature the Snapdragon Elite X or an Intel Ultra processor. However, the XPS 13 Plus already comes with 16 or 32GB of RAM, so it should meet the AI Explorer requirements.

Although the price and release date have not yet been announced, it’s expected that most new AI-focused Windows computers will launch in August or September this year.