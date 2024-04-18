Hurry! This amazing Alienware laptop just got a $400 discount

The Alienware x16 is a powerful gaming laptop we rate pretty highly ‘round these parts, and it has just been slashed in price on Dell’s official site. If you’re in need of a powerful portable PC, I wouldn’t sleep on this deal.

Right now, the Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop with Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU is on sale for $1,549 at Dell . That’s an impressive $400 off the normal list price of £1,949. With that big ol’ saving, you could pick yourself up a massive pile of the best Steam games .

Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/gaming-laptops/alienware-x16-gaming-laptop/spd/alienware-x16-r1-laptop/" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,949 now $1,549 @ Dell

This Alienware x16 gaming laptop configuration is currently $400 off in Dell's sale. It comes well-equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Games will look and feel fantastic to play thanks to its 16-inch FHD, 480Hz display as well.

While $1,549 is hardly “throwaway money” you’re getting a beefy gaming laptop for that outlay, and it’s one my computing colleague Tony Polanco gave a pretty glowing write up in his Alienware x16 review . “While pricey, you’re getting a machine that runs games like a dream — and looks great to match,” was Tony’s headline assessment in a review that praised this laptop’s stellar gaming performance, snappy CherryMX keyboard and loud, punchy speakers.

So what components are you getting with this particular config of the Alienware x16? I’ve already mentioned Team Green’s powerful RTX 4070 laptop GPU that packs in 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and this graphics card is backed up by a speedy 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor that sports 14 cores and is clocked at 5GHz in Turbo mode.

Beyond that fairly stellar GPU/CPU combo, you’re also treated to 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of NVMe storage and a 16-inch Full HD (1920 x 1200) display that boasts a pretty astonishing refresh rate of 480Hz. If you have aspirations of being a future eSports champ, that sensationally speedy screen is going to slay it when playing competitive shooters like Counter-Strike 2.

Being an Alienware, the chassis of the x16 is predictably eye-arousing, thanks to AlienFX lighting zones that boasts up to 16.8 million programmable colors. Tony praised these fancy effects on the rear of this gaming laptop, commending the x16 as “it draws your eyes without being ostentatious.”

In the ports department, the Alienware x16 comes packs in 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C, 1x mini DisplayPort, 1x 3.5 mm jack, 1x microSD slot and a single HDMI 2.1 slot, meaning you can easily hook this baby up to one of the best gaming monitors .

It’s worth bearing in mind the x16 brings the bulk. Measuring in at 14.3 x 11.4 x 0.7 inches and tipping the scales at a hefty 6 pounds, this isn’t necessarily a laptop you want to be throwing in your backpack every day.

I can forgive the heft of the Alienware x16 thanks to its mighty gaming performance, though. During our tests taken at 1080p resolution, the 4070 model ran Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 144 frames per second, Red Dead Redemption 2 at 110 fps and Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 159 fps. Those are some damn fine numbers.

So if you’re on the hunt for an attractive gaming laptop that packs plenty of power, I can recommend the Alienware x16 at $400 off without hesitation.