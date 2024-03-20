Get a speedy gaming laptop with a 144Hz display for just $750 right now

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is plowing forward at warp speed. If you’re shopping for a gaming laptop but have been hesitant to buy one, you can stop waiting and get this budget gaming rig right now.

For a limited time, you can get the ASUS ROG Strix G15 for just $749 at Amazon. It's close to the lowest price this laptop has ever been listed for, and it’s only a few dollars more than the all-time low, which was $731. This is an absolute steal for a laptop with these kinds of specs.

ASUS ROG Strix G15: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-Strix-Gaming-Laptop-15-6%2Fdp%2FB0CJS41WR8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $950 now $749 @ Amazon

You can save an impressive $200 on this Asus gaming laptop as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 GPU. It's not enough power for hardcore gamers, but it should suit casual PC gamers on a budget.

Price Check: <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=318038&a=2384906&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.asus.com%2Fus%2F90nr08a5-m000j0-g513rc.html" data-link-merchant="asus.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$849 @ Asus

The RTX 3050 is a powerful GPU with 4GB of dedicated video memory. The display’s speedy 1080p 144Hz refresh rate will make your games look smooth. The display's Adaptive-Sync technology will also help ensure that games look good with no screen tearing. There’s also an MUX Switch, which increases laptop gaming performance by routing frames directly to the display instead of through the integrated GPU.

ASUS also includes an AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS processor that should also deliver solid gaming performance. It’s not a top-of-the-line processor, but if you buy it on a laptop for $750, it should exceed your performance expectations. There’s also 8GB of DDR5-4800MHz memory and a 512GB SSD that’ll let you keep plenty of games installed and ready to play at a moment’s notice.

Is a gaming laptop even ready for games if it doesn’t have colored lights? Thankfully, ASUS included plenty of lights with customizations. These won’t make you better at your favorite games, but they will be pleasing to the eyes while you snipe (and get sniped), which is a nice bonus.

As you might expect, it comes with Windows 11 installed, so you can run all the PC games on Steam and other platforms. While SteamOS certainly has its benefits, there’s nothing like the flexibility to play all the games that Windows 11 offers.