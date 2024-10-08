Mixbook just got a big AI upgrade — and you now get a movie of your photos too

One of the best photo book services, Mixbook is getting a new update that brings video offering to the service.

The new feature called Mixbook Movies is a digital offering that lets people "experience their photo book in an engaging video format," according to the company. Basically, while you wait for your printed physical digital book to arrive, Mixbook will send you a shareable, AI-powered movie of all your photos.

Mixbook has also upgraded its creation platform, Mixbook Studio, with a number of new features meant to make customization easier.

"At our core, is our mission to empower creativity and help creators feel connected to their photos," said DJ Charles, CTO of Mixbook in a press release. "With our new digital offering, we've made it possible for users to bring their memories to life and experience their photo book in a hyper-engaging and personalized format. We're excited to witness how Mixbook Movies will inspire our users to create, share, and reminisce on their stories in entirely new ways."

According to the Mixbook release, after you've purchased your photo book an AI will automatically create a video using the images from your book. It's meant to provide an "instant and sentimental way to experience...their memories."

The movie is customizable with music, text and transitions. You can also adjust how long a photo shows up on screen or how long the actual video lasts. Once completed, Mixbook will send a link so that you can share the video.

Mixbook says that Mixbook Movie will be free every photo book purchase, though their release does note this is a limited time offering. When the free Movie goes away is not clear.

What else?

(Image credit: Mixbook)

Like every other company in the world, Mixbook is leaning into AI with new AI-generated captions and photo enhancement tools.

These include Rewrite, which allows you to update and adjust the tone of captions in the photo book to "perfectly express different emotions and fit the story." Soon they will also add the ability to add "smart captions" to individual images.

Mixbook says that AI also automatically "enhances" images to ensure that photos print "crisper and cleaner."

A smaller update includes new "location-based visuals" in your projects. If you're using the desktop version of Mixbook you can "plot up to 10 places on a map and customize the location labels to help bring [your] travel journeys to life."

There are also new sticker collections that arrive every month.

These new improvements could help Mixbook maintain its spot as the best photo book service on the market. In our Mixbook review, Dan Havlik wrote, "Mixbook offers the best combination of ease of use, superior image quality, and good value of all the photo services we tested."

