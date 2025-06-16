I’m a licensed drone pilot — and I never go flying without these 3 accessories

When you're out and about flying one of the best drones, the last thing you want is, say, for your quadcopter's spare batteries to run out of charge or you not having an appropriate, even ground to land your drone.

Plus, I don't know about you, but I like taking a long walk (away from civilization and, well, charging points) and coming upon a beautiful scene where I can fly my drone — which is why it's best to be prepared.

There are a few accessories that can help elevate your experience or even make flying easier. Whether you see aerial photography as a hobby or a money-making gig, I would recommend investing in three things: a microSD card with massive storage, a landing/take-off pad, and a portable power bank.

I fly my drone almost every weekend, and I'm a licensed drone pilot so you can trust me — and you might even thank me later. Here's how these three accessories can come in clutch when you're out and about with your drone.

Landing pad

(Image credit: HZD)

Have you ever been in a situation where you're trying to land your drone as it's low on battery but the rocks are too lagged or there's too much grass? And you're struggling and struggling with no end in sight? Well, I have, and there's nothing more frustrating than when I can't find the right landing spot for my quadcopter — and this is where a drone landing pad serves as a life-saver.

The SYMIK LP500 20-inch Drone Landing Pad, available for £21 in the U.K., is my go-to. If you're in the U.S., I'd recommend the HZD 20-inch Drone Landing Pad ($19) which is practically the same thing. Both landing pads are weighted so they don't move unless it's extremely windy. They're waterproof and can be cleaned easily too.

HZD 20-inch Drone Landing Pad: was $19 now $13 at Amazon The HZD 20-inch Drone Landing Pad is deal for drones smaller than the DJI Mavic 4 Pro — so, basically, all consumer drones. It's waterproof and easy to clean, and is brightly colored so you can see it from most heights. It's weighted too, so it should stay in place unless it's extremely windy.

20 inches in size, these landing pads are ideal for basically any consumer drone: from the behemoth DJI Mavic 4 Pro to the tiny DJI Neo.

I use my SYMIK landing pad the most when I want to land my drone on a grassy patch. I don't want my copter's propellers to act as a lawnmower and I also don't want the grass to damage them, so this is where the landing pad comes in handy. The use cases are endless too, making it perfect for sandy or pebbly beaches and other similarly unstable terrain.

MicroSD card

(Image credit: SanDisk)

Not many drones come with massive amounts of internal storage. For example, the DJI Neo features just 22GB of internal memory while the HoverAir X1 Pro comes with 32GB. Of course, if you're dropping thousands of dollars on the DJI Mavic 4 Pro, you can get 512GB of internal storage.

Regardless of how many videos and images your drone can save onboard, I still believe you need to carry the SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I as backup, which costs $34 / £25. Either keep it plugged into your drone's microSD slot or have it tucked away in your backpack.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I: was $34 now $25 at Amazon SanDisk's 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I microSD card boasts not just massive storage space, but also fast read (190mbps) and write speeds (130mbps). Offload speeds also top at 190mbps so you can quickly transfer content between devices, making it the ideal microSD card for 4K and 5K UHD capture.

SanDisk's Extreme microSD card boasts write speeds of up to 130mbps and read speeds of up to 190mbps. Offloading is quick too, as the card can transfer at speeds up to 190mbps. Most drones today can shoot 4K video and even Log (RAW), and they can capture images in RAW too. This SanDisk card supports 4K and 5K UHD capture, and it's the one card I never go anywhere without.

Power bank

(Image credit: Anker)

Lastly, I think it's crucial to have a portable power bank in your backpack or drone shoulder bag when you're leaving the house. Look, I've been there. I'm flying, having fun, when all of a sudden I hear my controller warn me that my drone's battery is low. Of course, I land it to swap batteries, and that's when it hits me: that was my last fully charged battery.

Catastrophe! Well, not if you have one of the best portable chargers at hand. Drone batteries require a lot of oomph to charge them speedily. I recommend grabbing the Anker Prime 27,650mAh 3-Port 250W... and I know what you're thinking. This portable charger costs $179 / £179 and I'm aware that's a lot — but I think it's worth every penny.

Anker Prime 27,650mAh 3-Port 250W: $179 at Amazon The Anker Prime 27,650mAh 3-Port 250W is extremely portable and lightweight, and it can quickly charge large devices, such as MacBooks and drones, with its 250W power delivery. It also features three ports to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

The charging time will depend on your drone. Anker's Prime 27,650mAh 3-Port 250W portable charger should be able to quickly power small drones, like the DJI Mini 4 Pro and the DJI Flip, in just under an hour, but bigger drones will take longer. Anker's offering is also extremely portable and lightweight, so you can even slip it into your pocket for easy transport!

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There you have it: three accessories I don't leave the house without when I go flying. You should make a habit of packing a portable charger, a landing pad and a fast microSD card in your backpack. Are there any other drone accessories you always carry? Let me know in the comments!