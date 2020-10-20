The best Turkey VPN in 2020

Not known as the country of choice for those seeking Internet freedom, Turkey is notorious for its social media shutdowns, journalist jailing, connection throttling and heavy-handed prosecutions for online 'crimes'. That’s why a Turkey VPN is a must-have for anyone in the country – whether you live there, or you’re on holiday or a business trip.

A 2014 law explicitly states that all ISPs must store user data for at least two years and have it ready and waiting for the authorities to inspect. If you want to stay private, the best VPN is the only way to stay out of sight.

And even if you’re not bothered by any of that, you probably watch TV or have a Netflix subscription – and with a Turkey VPN you can access plenty of different regional Netflix libraries when in the country.

Save your cash with the best cheap VPN

What makes a great Turkey VPN?

A Turkey VPN should have excellent privacy features and good speeds on a wide range of servers, and it should also be as easy as possible to use. Ticking those boxes is our top recommendation ExpressVPN – it’s fast, secure, and has intuitive apps for almost all devices.

Keep an eye out for features such as a kill switch and split tunneling. A kill switch cuts your connection if your VPN happens to drop, and split tunneling means you can route certain traffic through the VPN while leaving the rest of your internet use unaffected. Obfuscated servers are also useful, as they avoid the VPN-blocking measures Turkey is known to use.

Wide device support is also great, as you’ll be able to install the VPN on your phone, laptop, desktop, and often even your smart TV or games console. Make sure you can access any streaming services you need to, and, of course, servers located in Turkey are a must – these may be physical of virtual (check our FAQ for more info). So, here are the best Turkey VPN services available today.

1. ExpressVPN – The best Turkey VPN on the market

ExpressVPN is our top pick thanks to great privacy features, excellent apps, good streaming and a brilliant support system. With over 3,000 servers worldwide you’ve got tons of choice, and now Tom’s Guide readers can claim an exclusive three months free on any 12-month plan.View Deal

2. NordVPN – Excellent runner-up that’s swift and powerful

NordVPN is close behind ExpressVPN when it comes to being a Turkey VPN. With over 5,400 servers worldwide there’s a great selection to choose from, and you’ll be covered by excellent encryption. Prices start at just $3.71 a month.View Deal

3. Surfshark – The cheapest Turkey VPN

If you want to save a bit of money but still get excellent protection from your Turkey VPN, Surfshark could be your best option. At just $2.49 a month, it’s incredible value for a genuinely premium product. With full streaming support and excellent speeds, it’s well worth considering.View Deal

Best Turkey VPN in 2020

If you're looking for a Turkey VPN to both keep you anonymous and unblocked overseas media, ExpressVPN should be your first choice. You'll get complete control over a host of powerful privacy features, all bundled with intuitive apps and excellent support.

In terms of privacy, ExpressVPN is a verified no-logging VPN. That means that no identifying data will be stored about you or your usage of the VPN, and even if authorities do turn up at ExpressVPN's door asking about you, the company will have nothing to share.

This has even been proved in practice in Turkey – although under tragic circumstances – when an ExpressVPN user was identified as being involved with the assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov. You can read more about what happened in ExpressVPN's blog.

If you want to access overseas Netflix libraries, or even use services like BBC iPlayer or Hulu outside their permitted regions, ExpressVPN is incredibly useable and very simple to get up and running. All you need to do is pick a server in the right location and loads up the streaming service.

So, whether you're looking for a way to stay private and anonymous or just want to get more out of your Netflix subscription, ExpressVPN should be your first choice

Get 3 months free of the best Turkey VPN

ExpressVPN is offering Tom's Guide readers three free months if they sign sign up to a 12-month plan – that's 15 months for the price of 12. Combined with the 49% discount compared to paying monthly, that's great value for the best Turkey VPN on the market.

View Deal

(Image credit: NordVPN)

If you're looking for an alternative to ExpressVPN that's well-established and has undergone an independent audit too, NordVPN is worth investigating.

Known as security obsessives, you'll be covered by powerful double encryption and have the a number of unusual extra tools at your disposal – namely Double VPN (which routes you through two servers) and Onion over VPN (which uses the encrypted Tor network for ultimate privacy).

Nord is also a great pick for Turkey VPN users who want to access restricted streaming services. You'll get access to Netflix, iPlayer, Hulu, Amazon Prime and tons more, meaning whether you're a resident or just in the country on a trip, you'll never miss an episode of your favorite shows.

If we had any complaints, it'd be the fact that Nord's mobile apps can be a little awkward to use thanks to the map interface, but realistically, you'll only be using the apps for a minute or so at the most. Once switched on, connections are reliable and rarely, if ever, drop.

So, if you want a slightly cheaper option than ExpressVPN, NordVPN is a great option to keep open.

Sign up now on NordVPN's website

For those looking to save money but still get excellent VPN cover, Surfshark is a very tempting option. From just $2.49 a month, it's the cheapest Turkey VPN in this guide, but it doesn't compromise on features.

We'll start out by pointing out that no, Surfshark has not undergone an independent audit to prove its claims of no logging. While it's not as if we don't believe these claims (Surfshark's privacy policy isn't quite as heavyweight as ExpressVPN's for example, but it's serviceable), an independent audit would prove them.

However, if you're not a journalist planning on speaking out against the government, and just want quick, reliable privacy alongside great streaming performance, Surfshark could be an excellent option.

With servers in Turkey and over 1,700 across the rest of the world, you'll have a wide range to pick from, and in our testing, speeds are great all over. You'll also be able to unblock pretty much any streaming service, so you'll get tons more out of your Netflix subscription, as well as access to iPlayer, Hulu, Disney+ and loads more.

For the price, Surfshark is unbeatable – just bear in mind the lack of an audit, and study the privacy policy to assure yourself of its strength.

Sign up now on Surfshark's website

CyberGhost is another service that works great in Turkey, but it doesn't place higher because, just like Surfshark, it hasn't undergone on independent audit to prove its privacy policy.

However, CyberGhost does publish a quarterly transparency report, outlining how many requests it gets from authorities, and how many it provides information to (spoiler alert: it's none). This is useful to see, but also, if we're honest, an independent audit would go a lot further.

Otherwise, though, CyberGhost is a seriously powerful VPN. You'll get a massive 7,000+ servers all over the world, with dedicated servers in Turkey. You'll also have access to some really useful server filtering tools, which help you pick the right location for a particular use. That could be streaming US Netflix, or the best server for torrenting in Turkey.

CyberGhost's price is very tempting as well, and you definitely get a lot for your money with this cheap VPN – plus, if you're not sure, you'll get an industry-leading 45-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out before commiting.

Sign up now on CyberGhost's website

(Image credit: VyprVPN)

Perhaps something of a wild card, VyprVPN is a great-value Turkey VPN that delivers a powerful, secure VPN experience. Essentially, you're paying the same amount as you would for Surfshark, but getting a privacy policy that rivals ExpressVPN's.

However, there are a couple of drawbacks. While VyprVPN does have servers within Turkey, overall there aren't that many to pick from – around 700. In most cases that will definitely be enough, but we think that the more choice, the merrier.

You'll also get apps for tons of devices, but the apps themselves aren't quite up to scratch. However, they are reliable, and have good streaming unblocking performance.

For the price, VyprVPN is an excellent way to get a no-logs VPN that's very usable. However, we'd advise paying a little more for a more fully-fledged service like ExpressVPN or Nord.

Sign up now on the VyprVPN website

Best Turkey VPN FAQ

Do you need a Turkey VPN? Whether you're living in Turkey, or just visiting for a holiday or business, a Turkey VPN should definitely be on your list of must-haves. Internet restriction is common and ever-changing, and the country is well-known for punishing those who discuss or promote controversial ideas online. If that's you, you should definitely get a Turkey VPN. It doesn't matter if you're a journalist or Instagram influencer – precautions are definitely recommended. Also, if you're a TV and movie fan, most VPNs for Turkey work great as Netflix VPN services, so you can get more streaming content for your money as well.

What's the difference between virtual and physical servers? You may find that some VPNs have physical servers in certain countries, while others have virtual servers. Physical servers are physically located in the country. So, for example, NordVPN's Turkey server is a bank of servers located within Turkey. A virtual server has an IP address registered in the country, but is actually physically located somewhere else. ExpressVPN's Turkey server, for example, is actually in the Netherlands. This is most common in countries that are anti-VPN, or areas where setting up a reliable server would be difficult or impossible. Often, virtual servers are more reliable than physical servers in the same country, as they rely on the infrastructure of a country with better internet service or more stringent privacy laws.