Take your vinyl collection on the go with Korg's first portable turntables

I love my Vinyl collection. I love its warmth and the physical escape from a purely digital world. The clicks, the thunks and the slight pop if you haven't dusted them properly.

They're not the most portable, though. When a disc is 12 inches big, it can be difficult to cart them around — and the best turntables are almost entirely static devices, unable to move from their HiFi center homes. And I won't talk about those dreadful suitcase models.

Yet I'm still excited every time something is announced that might make it easier to listen to my vinyl on the go, and the new Korg Handytraxx family looks to do just that. There are three models of battery-powered compact turntables, and they each serve a different user base — whether you're a beginner DJ, a jaded audiophile or a 21st-century Vinyl digitizer.

Portable vinyl fun

The first of the three models is the Handytraxx Play, and it's for DJs who want to take their record scratching on the go. It's not just a cool-looking portable turntable though — there are some dedicated features to aid in your mixing as well.

There are built-in loopers, digital effects and a fader. It's been "meticulously designed to provide an exceptional scratching experience," says Korg, and there are filters for transitions and more. High-quality controls top the whole experience off, and can be powered from with a power adaptor or six AA batteries. Really hardcore DJ might be disappointed to learn that it's belt driven, but then it only costs $399. There's no release date as yet.

(Image credit: Korg)

Step your budget up a bit and grab yourself the Handytraxx Tube for $799. That's the turntable designed for audiophiles, and ditches all the controls, effects and loops for a simpler, audio-playing vibe.

It's powered by triode vacuum tubes for that warm, vinyl sound and features a heavier die-cast aluminum platter. Those tubes power the built-in phono preamp so that you don't have to get a separate device. This can be bypassed for your own if you've got one you prefer, of course. There are built-in speakers, although the true HiFi faithful will plug it into a separate system for the best sound. There's no release date as yet for the Tube.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Korg)

Finally, there's the Handytraxx 1bit — the most expensive of the trio. This model is all about transferring your vinyl collection. It's got the same tub preamp as the Tube, but adds in extra circuitry that lets you record your vinyl to a computer. It will cost $999, and there's no release date for the turntable as yet.