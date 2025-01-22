Thinking about buying an iPhone SE? That would be a big mistake

Drop in on an Apple Store these days, and you'll find plenty of the best iPhones in stock and ready to buy — though that may not be the case for one model in particular. The current version of the iPhone SE is reportedly in short supply, which is not particularly surprising given that the phone is nearly 3 years old.

Normally, a report of iPhone shortages like the iPhone SE one that ran in Bloomberg this weekend might trigger a run on supplies, as people try to make sure they're not shut out. But amid any "This is your last chance to buy the iPhone SE (2022)" or "Hurry now to get this iPhone before it disappears," allow me to address anyone wondering if they should pick up an iPhone SE while supplies still last.

You absolutely should not.

I mean, maybe you've got a collection of just-about defunct iPhone models and you need an iPhone SE (2022) to complete the set. Or you like the "this is what phones looked like a decade ago" aesthetic that the current iPhone SE offers. But if you want a low-cost iPhone that still manages to deliver features that are more advanced than antiquated, your best bet is to sit tight for a couple months, as something better is likely to come along.

iPhone SE 4 — coming soon?

That would be the iPhone SE 4, the overdue successor to the current SE. And whether Apple keeps the unwieldy iPhone SE (2025) naming convention or switches to the more intriguing iPhone 16e name that some rumor-mongers are floating, the new model figures to be a far better option than settling for the older 2022 model while supplies last.

That's not even a reflection of the current iPhone SE's creaky design, last seen on a flagship Apple phone with 2017's iPhone 8. (We're on the iPhone 16 now, in case you've lost count.) Yes, the iPhone SE 4 is tipped to get a more modern design, but that's not the main reason to bide your time until the new model arrives.

Instead, it's the Apple Intelligence features that will be coming to the iPhone SE 4 when that phone arrives. That's been widely expected given the likelihood that Apple's A18 silicon will power the new phone, but the Bloomberg report that highlighted the dwindling in-store iPhone SE (2022) stock also noted that Apple Intelligence would be a part of the new SE's feature set.

Apple Intelligence for all

That probably means the iPhone SE 4 will cost more than its $429 predecessor, though it may not be that much more. Pricing rumors have zeroed in on a $499 starting price, which would be significant, as it would mean that you could get the same AI features on board the iPhone 16 for $300 less than that flagship device.

Despite the late start in bringing artificial intelligence-driven features to its devices, Apple clearly has big plans for Apple Intelligence. Including a new iPhone SE among the limited number of phones that support Apple Intelligence brings those capabilities to a new audience — one that might otherwise get priced out of the Apple Intelligence experience and decide to do without. An AI-friendly iPhone SE means they don't have to do that.

There are other potential benefits as well to waiting for Apple's new phone. I've already mentioned a refreshed design, though the look I had in mind was the iPhone 14 with its notched display. A more recent rumor suggests the iPhone SE 4 might feature a more modest cutout and Dynamic Island support, which would certainly make the new SE an even more compelling alternative to the iPhone 16. And that's before we talk about the rear camera, which is likely to see an upgrade from the current model's 12MP sensor.

iPhone SE 4 outlook

Normally, I'm of the opinion that the right time to upgrade to a new phone is the exact moment when you need a new phone. You can drive yourself around the bend waiting for the next big smartphone feature, so better just to buy what you need when you need it.

I think the circumstances are different for the iPhone SE. The new model is very close — the rumored release date is either March or April depending on who's doing the guessing — and the rumored features are substantially better than what the current model offers. When the finish line is that much in sight, it's no time to be pulling out of the race.

So if you're the least bit tempted by the idea of tracking down one of the remaining iPhone SE (2022) models, nip that impulse in the bud. I think you'll soon discover that good things really do come to those who wait.