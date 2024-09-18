Bose's new Smart Soundbar features AI Dialogue Mode and Personal Surround Sound

Bose is introducing new products that upgrade existing lines with new features and sleek designs.

The first is the new Bose Smart Soundbar, replacing the SmartSoundbar 600 in the company's lineup. The compact soundbar comes with a few new features that sound intriguing.

The first is A.I. Dialogue Mode, which debuted on the Smart Ultra Soundbar and was launched in the fall of 2023. The feature boosts dialogue and makes it clearer, especially in sounds with overpowering background effects. The AI portion comes in that the soundbar uses it to automatically adjust "tonal balance in real-time when it detects speech." In our review of the Smart Ultra soundbar, we found the feature to be a mixed bag.

"It seemed to over compensate voices on studio news broadcasts making them sound hard and forced. However, it really did improve voice clarity and intelligibility where dialogue was truly hard to decipher. For example, while watching “God's Creatures,” the mode managed to cut through the heavily accented and hushed voices of the intense movie, making them sound clearer and far easier to follow."

Hopefully, Bose will improve this feature in the meantime.

The other big feature is Bose Personal Surround Sound. This enables the soundbar to be paired with Bose's Ultra Open Earbuds for an "added dimension." Basically, it allows the earbuds to act as a set of rear surround speakers for an individual while "still being able to hear the powerful audio" from the soundbar. It should give you the experience of sound all around.

The Smart soundbar does feature Dolby Atmos tuned to Bose digital signal processing and Atmos encoding combined with the soundbar's five transducers.

Bose says it comes to Roku TV ready but can be accessed via Wi_Fi for streaming music services like Spotify and should work with most TVs. It also can be connected to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice controls.

The new Bose Smart Soundbar is available now on the Bose website for $499.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

(Image credit: Bose)

The Bose QuietComfort earbuds are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds we've tried, and the Ultra versions are even better.

Today, Bose is announcing a redesigned version of the QuietComfort earbuds.

The new version features three microphones in each earbud meant for "optimal cancellation and voice pickup."

Bose says they can be used for workouts with an IPX4 water and sweat-resistant rating. It will have a trio of ear tips and stability band sizes to customize the fit.

Bose claims the buds will offer up to 8.5 hours of playtime on a single charge. They will come with a wireless charging case that is supposed to have 2.5 charges with a claimed 1.5 hours to reach full charge and 20 minutes to get an extra 3 hours.

As for ANC, you can switch between Quiet and Aware or toggle it off for a "passive listening experience." This can be controlled via the Bose QC earbuds app, which includes EQ controls or controls on the earbuds themselves.

The newest version of the QC Earbuds is available now for $179 in black, white smoke or chilled lilac.

