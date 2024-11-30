I'm a serious audiophile — here's 5 Cyber Monday headphone deals that I'd buy for myself

Bluetooth headphones are easy to use, convenient, and they're great for staying free of cable clutter. One of the big problems though, especially if you're an audiophile, is that Bluetooth simply isn't as capable at bringing a quality audio signal to your headphones and to your ears.

That's why these excellent Black Friday-tier audiophile headphones deals are so good — they'll save you a bundle on some great headphones. The Sennheiser HD 800 S are currently $1,399 at Amazon, for a new lowest price ever with a $300 discount. The Sennheiser HD 600 are now $284 at Amazon with a $170 saving. There are more besides as well, so let's dive in to the big savings heading into Cyber Monday.

Best Audiophile headphones deals

Sennheiser HD 600

Sennheiser HD 600: was $449 now $284 at Amazon The HD 600 are the reference for audiophiles everywhere. They have a very flat frequency response, which reveals details in your music that you'll never had heard before. The bass they do have is punchy, but there's not much of it thanks to their open-ear design. This $165 saving brings them down close to their lowest price ever.

You don't get much more iconic in the headphone world than the Sennheiser HD 600. Audiophiles everywhere will immediately recognize their enormous grill-covered earcups, and then regale you with tales of how they use them to judge every pair of headphones that come through their listening room. There's a reason for this, of course — they just sound that good.

Now, it's worth bearing in mind that just because they sound good doesn't mean everyone will enjoy them. After all, I know that Citizen Kane is a good movie, I just don't like watching it. The Sennheiser HD 600 have an an almost immaculate frequency response curve — beautiful highs with only a little roll-off at the top, smooth, controlled mids, and fantastic bass extension. That bass extension means you can hear more of the bass from your music, although it's not quite as loud or 'bassy' as you might want from a pair of fun, listening headphones. I would describe them as flat, or neutral.

This makes them excellent for critical listening, when you want to hear everything that your music has to offer. You'll hear cymbal hits you've never heard before, or low drum rolls that usually melt into the background. Kick drums have more definition, and distorted guitars more crunch. Then there's the soundstage. The HD 600 are open back, which means three things. 1. Don't wear them on the bus, everyone will hear your tunes, and you'll hear everything going on around you. 2. thanks to the extra air, the drivers inside the headphones can breathe more, allowing for a more expansive, immersive soundscape. 3. They're less bassy, as the low frequencies literally escape through the grilles.

Overall then, the Sennheiser HD 600 are the pair of headphones that every aspiring audiophile should have in their collection. Some would say you need a DAC for them, but the headphone jack on your MacBook or desktop computer should really be enough. This $165 saving at Amazon is a good one as well — perfect for getting started in Audiophile land.

Sennheiser HD 800 S

Sennheiser HD 800 S: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Amazon Sennheiser's Flagship open-back on-ear audiophile headphones are a triumph — although some won't like their very analytical, detail-oriented sound. While very light, they're also very large. You'll also need a DAC or an amplifier for these ones; they need a lot of power to sound good. This $300 saving brings them down to their lowest price ever.

The HD 800 S are a bit like the HD 600, although Sennheiser has fed them a mind-altering quantity of Sunny Delight. They offer everything that the HD 600 have, only, like, more. They're huge, like wearing some audio scaffolding on your head when you listen to your music. They're also incredibly expensive, but if you're interested in getting the most out of your tunes, then you'll be incredibly well served by the HD 800 S.

Like the HD 600, the HD 800 S have an analytical sound profile. There's particular focus paid to the higher register and detail, so you'll be left wanting if you're expecting world-ending bass. If you don't mind the lack of bass, you're in for one of the most immersive, revealing, and beguiling audio experiences you can have besides being in the recording studio when the artist records the album for the first time.

There is one massive thing to remember with the HD 800 S, mind you. All that audio prowess takes some incredible audio hardware from Sennheiser, but it also means they take a lot of power to drive properly. To this end, you going to need a proper DAC or headphone amp to listen to them at their best. Does this make them more expensive? Of course, but you don't leave a Bugatti Veyron on the drive, you buy a garage to put it in. My DAC of choice is the Chord Mojo 2, although the iFi Zen CAN is $199 at Amazon if you want something that won't mean your new headphones scrape $2,000.

They might be the most expensive pair of headphones on the list here, but if you've got the cash this Black Friday and want to hear everything your music has to offer, then there's little better.

HIFIMAN Arya Stealth

HIFIMAN Arya Stealth: was $649 now $599 at Amazon The Arya Stealth have a different style of driver inside, which will please a whole load more listeners with increased bass levels. They are big, however, and they look even more like scaffolding than the HD 800 S. This $50 discount brings them down to a new lowest price.

We've already gotten nerdy here, but when we're talking about the Arya Stealth we can get even nerdier. Where the two other headphones on the list use what's called a more standard conical driver (although they both look a little different to that which you'll find in your AirPods Max or Sony WH-1000XM5), the Arya Stealth use what's called a Planar Magnetic driver.

"What's that?" I hear you ask. In as simple a way as possible, it's two sheets of material sandwiched around a wire which uses magnets to vibrate and create noise. It allows for greater bass reponse and extension, so bass lovers will have a greater time with Planar Magnetic headphones than those above. It means that the traditional weaknesses of an open back, like the bass escaping, are less problematic.

The Arya Stealth a great example of a Planar Magnetic headphone. They are warmer than the two other options on the list, and they're less analytical. There's still plenty of detail mind you, and they provide a stunning, engaging listening experience. They're also low on power draw, so you can listen to them happily with a USB-C adapter out of the bottom of your smartphone.

Some might not like the way that they look, of course. They are a big piece of metal and a leather strap that hangs of your head, after all. I like the way that they look, although some might be quite so enamored with their vibe. They're supremely comfortable, however. This $50 deal isn't the biggest on the list, but its a great saving on some very premium headphones.

Sennheiser HD 599

Sennheiser HD 599: was $199 now $128 at Amazon The perfect stepping-on point for budget audiophiles, the open-backed HD 599 have been a low-cost staple for years. They sound excellent and they're very comfortable. A changeable cable means they'll last longer as well. This isn't quite their lowest price ever, but it's still a great saving on some excellent headphones.

Beige. Beige. Like a computer from the nineties, the HD 599 have that creamy hue that makes them look a lot older than they actually are. Sennheiser charitably calls the shade ivory, but none of us are blind. They're beige. Does that mean you should avoid the HD 599? Not even remotely, the HD 599 are some of the best-sounding headphones for under $200.

They're open back like all the other headphones so far, and that means a very spacious sound stage. They're not quite as analytical and Sennheiser has tuned them for better low-end response, leading to a more welcoming sound for the budding audiophile. They were actually my first step on the great staircase that is the ever-spiraling realization of just how much it costs to be an audiophile.

Honestly, as much as I love great sound, there are times my bank account wishes I never bought these beige beauties. Me, however? I love them, still use them, and thank them daily for asking the question "what if your music, like, actually sounded good'.

Focal Celestee

Focal Celestee: was $999 now $658 at Amazon This $340 discount is the biggest on the list, and it's a pair of audiophile cans that don't just sound good, but look incredible as well. The Focal Celestee look like headphone royalty thanks to their blue color and copper accents. Lashings of leather just make them feel even more premium.

Bonjour, je suis Focal. À quel point aimez-vous votre argent? Is how I imagine the French-made Focal Celestee would introduce themselves. They're immediately a thing of desire, like walking into an expensive car dealership and wanting to buy the first sumptuously engineered machine you spot in the showroom. The Celestee are made out some seriously luxurious materials, from their leather-wrapped headband and ear pads to the metal-covered earcups and structural components.

They back up those good looks with some of the best sound around, with a warm sound signature. They're the only closed back on the list, which means their sound stage is slightly more restricted, but the bass is pumped directly into your ears. That doesn't mean they skimp on the detail — there's plenty to enjoy here, picking out details in your music you might have otherwise missed.

Where the other headphones on the list are like sports cars, stripped of all their luxury and made for the act of critically listening, the Celestee are more akin to a Rolls Royce. They sound incredible, and allow for some great critical listening — although you'll do it while wrapped in a comforting blanket in a high-backed leather chair.

This price on them makes for an incredible deal, and brings them $200 lower than their previous lowest price.