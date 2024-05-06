Sennheiser unveils third model in its mid-priced Accentum headphone series

Sennheiser has just announced the introduction of a third model to its mid-priced Accentum headphone series. Unveiled today (May 7), the new Accentum True Wireless buds are available to pre-order at sennheiser-hearing.com and look set to be priced at $199 (TBC) / £169 when they officially go on sale on May 21. At the time of writing, there was no mention of whether the new wireless buds would be available in Australia.

At the MSRP, the Accentum True Wireless buds are slightly more expensive than Sennheiser's CX Plus ($179) launched in 2021. Sennheiser hasn't mentioned whether it will be phasing out the popular model, but given the new Accentum's specs and price point, it looks likely. Additionally, the CX Plus earbuds are currently being discounted on Sennheiser's website and I've seen them drop as low as $115 at Amazon.

The number of models in the mid-price wireless earbuds sector is booming right now, and the new Accentum buds look like they are strong competitors to Cambridge Audio's Melomania M100 ($219 / £169) that launched last month.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Unlike Sennheiser's more costly Momentum True Wireless 4 ($299) flagship buds that went on sale earlier this year, the new Accentum True Wireless buds don't support aptX Adaptive or aptX Lossless audio for higher-quality Bluetooth streams when connected to compatible devices. That's hardly surprising given the Accentum True Wireless costs around $100 less, but they do have the same Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast capabilities, offering connectivity to shared audio streams in public spaces via Auracast when the tech arrives.

Battery life is said to run up to 8 hours per charge and give up to 28 hours in total with the case, which is similar to the Momentum True Wireless 4 at 7.5 hours and 30 hours respectively. Charging is versatile, with both USB-C port and Qi wireless charging available. Quick charging over USB is said to give users up to 1 hour of playback in about 10 minutes.

According to information shared with Tom's Guide ahead of Sennheiser's Accentum True Wireless announcement, the company's newest wireless earbuds feature 7mm dynamic drivers made at the Sennheiser factory I visited in Tullamore, Ireland earlier this year.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

As with both the Accentum and Accentum Plus headphones, the Accentum True Wireless buds employ Hybrid ANC and Transparency modes, which can be activated via user-definable touch controls on the buds or via the Sennheiser Smart Control app. There's also a 5-band equalizer and Sound Check — a cloud-based preset that can be accessed on all iOS or Android devices via the Smart Control app.

Once again, the Accentum True Wireless earbuds are available for pre-order now and will officially launch on May 21 at sennheiser-hearing.com. They're expected to have an MSRP of $199 / £169 and will be available in black or white colorways.

Look out for our full review coming soon.