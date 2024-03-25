Last chance! My favorite wireless earbuds for personalized sound are $70 off in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale event ends at midnight tonight (March, 25), so there's not much time left to grab Denon's PerL Pro wireless earbuds with personalized sound and lossless audio support at their lowest ever price.

Right now the Denon PerL Pro wireless earbuds are just $279 at Amazon, which is $70 off the full retail $349 price. That's a very worthwhile 20% discount on one of the best wireless earbuds I recommend for audiophile sound. Discounts on Denon's flagship buds are rare, but I've found a similar spring deal running on them at Best Buy.

Right now, U.K. residents get a slightly better deal with £100 off the list price. That's a 33% discount, making them just £199 at Amazon U.K.

Denon PerL Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDenon-Bluetooth-Canceling-Personalized-Technology%2Fdp%2FB0C61G4X7P%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

The Denon PerL Pro are the best wireless earbuds for personalized sound. They adapt to your hearing capabilities to ensure you hear the full range of frequencies as evenly as possible. Additionally, they have effective noise-canceling as well as aptX Lossless audio support when connected to compatible devices. Don't miss out, this is the best deal I've seen on them so far.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdenon-perl-pro-true-wireless-adaptive-active-noise-cancelling-in-ear-earbuds-black%2F6562967.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$279 @ Best Buy

Denon PerL Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FDenon-Personalised-Cancelling-Resistant-Microphones-Black%2Fdp%2FB0C61G4X7P%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was £299 now £199 @ Amazon

£100 off! The Denon PerL Pro are the best wireless earbuds for personalized sound. They adapt to your hearing capabilities to ensure you hear the full range of frequencies as evenly as possible. Additionally, they have effective noise-canceling as well as aptX Lossless audio support when connected to compatible devices. Don't miss out, this is the best deal I've seen on them so far.

The Denon PerL Pro are typically priced at $349 / £299. They look strikingly similar to the NuraTrue Pro, one of the best wireless earbuds I tested in 2022. They offer an extremely similar sound personalization experience thanks to proprietary tech from Masimo (a developer of medical technology solutions and consumer health and audio devices) called Adaptive Acoustic Technology. In essence, Nura/Masimo and Denon have joined forces.

The unusual disc-shaped outer design may not appeal to everyone, but if you care about audio quality and getting the best sound for your hearing, few wireless earbuds are as successful at personalized sound as Denon's PerL Pro. We each have different levels of hearing, so who doesn't want personalized sound tailored exactly to their particular sensitivities? They also support aptX Lossless audio over Bluetooth from capable playback devices, and aptX Adaptive if not.

Although we haven't covered them as a Tom's Guide review, I've had extensive experience listening to them and rate them among the 5 best wireless earbuds for audiophile sound.

With the personalized sound setup mode completed on the Denon PerL Pro, these earbuds got me closer to the kind of sound I expect to hear from a pair of standalone speakers. They make a musical connection I'd usually associate with a home hi-fi setup. Vocals have their own acoustic space, and the three-dimensional sound made me feel like I'd just taken a front-row seat at an intimate performance.

Not everything works as well as it might though, and I find the twist-to-fit method of inserting the buds in my ears a bit hit and miss. For me though, it's the personalized sound plus the benefits that come with aptX Lossless audio support that make these buds so attractive. This is the first time I've seen them available with a discount. Don't miss out.