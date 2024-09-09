Apple might finally be killing wired earphones after iPhone 16 event today

Despite the steady move toward wireless earbuds, including some of the best AirPods, Apple has continued to make wired earbuds. A new rumor suggests that the EarPods, which arrived with the iPhone 5, may finally be on their way out after 14 years of gracing our lobes.

Over on X, Aaron Perris (and spotted by our friends at iMore) claims that Target has listed the three variants of Apple EarPods as "Non-Carry Foward." In general, this means that retail stores, like Target, won't receive any more stock of that product, suggesting that Apple is about to discontinue one of the longest-tenured Apple accessories.

EarPods used to come with the iPhone, though Apple stopped that practice with the iPhone 12. The 3.5mm headphone jack had been dead since the iPhone 7, though the EarPods come in lightning, 3.5mm and USB-C cable variants. The port officially died in 2018 when Apple stopped producing the iPhone SE and 6S, the last iPhones with a 3.5mm port. The company also stopped including a 3.5mm dongle for holdouts.

Apple is a trendsetter; when it removed earbuds from the new iPhone, rivals like Samsung didn't wait long to join them, similar to how most phones don't have a headphone jack anymore or the lack of chargers with most new smartphones.

Want to find out if Apple eliminates the EarBuds? Follow along with all of our live Glowtime coverage where Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 16 and a number of other rumored devices.

The event starts today (September 9) at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST.

You can also follow along with us during Apple's live stream of the event, which you can watch here.

