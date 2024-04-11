Hurry! AirPods 3 just dropped to lowest price we've seen

New Apple products rarely go on sale, and if they do, the savings aren't always anything to write home about. But during the Target Circle Week sale, where thousands of items are on sale now through April 13, the AirPods 3 have dropped to one of the lowest prices we've seen since their release in 2021.

For today only, you can save on these high-quality wireless earbuds — the AirPods 3rd Gen are just $139 at Target, making them easily one of the best Apple deals at the moment.

However, the only way to access the discount is if you're a Circle member. Don't worry — signing up is free and easy. Once you're logged in, scroll below to view this limited-time markdown, and check out our round of the best Target deals right now.

Apple AirPods 3: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fairpods-3rd-generation-with-lightning-charging-case%2F-%2FA-85978614" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $179 now $139 @ Target

Lowest price: The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat- and water-resistance, and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case). This deal brings Apple's earbuds down to the lowest price we've ever seen. This is a Target Circle member only deal. You can <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fl%2Ftarget-circle%2F-%2FN-pzno9" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">join Target Circle for free at Target.com.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6376551&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-airpods-3rd-generation-with-lightning-charging-case-white%2F6376551.p%3FskuId%3D6376551&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$169 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-AirPods-3rd-Generation%2F1123329439" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$169 @ Walmart

The AirPods 3 are the best AirPods to get if you don't mind not having ANC, but still want earbuds with great sound, long battery life and strong integration with Apple devices.

In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we had plenty of praise for these wireless earbuds. We heard balanced sound, and enjoyed the Adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio features. Unfortunately, these buds don't come with ANC (Apple reserves that feature for the AirPods Pro 2,) so outside noise tends to creep through.

The AirPods 3 also have good battery life. They last for 6 hours of listening time, or up to 30 hours with the included charging case. This beats the AirPods 2 and equals the AirPods Pro 2.

These earbuds are also great for working out, thanks to their IPX4 rated sweat resistance and hands-free Siri. And we rank the AirPods 3 among the best headphones for voice and video calls for their excellent wind resistance and AAC-ELD codec support for full HD voice quality on Facetime. As you'd expect, the AirPods 3 pair seamlessly with other Apple devices thanks to their H1 chip, and you can track them down if they get lost with Enhanced Find My.

Long story short: The AirPods 3 are currently tied for the lowest price ever, so now's the time to pick them up.