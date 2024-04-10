Huge Target sale is live — 7 deals I recommend on vacuums, beauty and more

A spring edition of Target's Circle Week— an exclusive week-long sales event for its loyal customers — returned earlier this week. And deals are ripe for the taking until April 13. Everything from KitchenAid stand mixers to Apple products is touting major markdowns.

However, much like Amazon Prime Day, only shoppers with a Circle membership (which won't cost you a dime to sign up) or credit card can access the special savings on thousands of items at Target. For the latter, extra perks include an additional 5% off, free two-day shipping, no-rush returns, and $50 off the retailer's new premium account, Target Circle 360. Once you're logged in, discounts will automatically apply to your cart when you add any of our favorite sale finds, below.

Best Target Circle deals

La Roche-Posay Foaming Cleanser: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fla-roche-posay-purifying-foaming-face-wash-toleriane-purifying-facial-cleanser-for-oily-skin-with-niacinamide-13-52-fl-oz%2F-%2FA-51195574" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $18 now $14 @ Target

An internet-famous, oil-free face wash, La Roche-Posay's purifying foaming cleanser is a favorite among those with oily, normal and sensitive skin. So much so that many users are willing to pay full price for it, but why not replenish your stock while it's on sale?

Threshold Estate Concrete Indoor-Outdoor Pot: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Festate-composite-faux-concrete-indoor-outdoor-planter-pot-gray-threshold%2F-%2FA-90628546" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $40 now $28 @ Target

Patio season is upon us, and if you're looking to upgrade your outdoor space this spring, a modern planter is a surefire way to do so. This indoor-outdoor-rated option is on sale in both the 12- and 14-inch sizes. Reviewers praise the concrete look and lightweight (roughly 7 pounds), enough to rearrange to your liking without breaking your back.

Tineco Floor One S2 Cleaner: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftineco-floor-one-s2-plus-hard-floor-cleaner%2F-%2FA-88435089" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $329 now $197 @ Target

Up-and-coming floor care brand, Tineco, has impressed plenty of past buyer's with its multi-purposeful vacuums. The One S2, for instance, mops and vacuums simultaneously, tacklign wet messes without any hiccups. It also has a self-cleaning mode you can run when chores are done. Typically pretty pricey, this particular model is now 40% off during Target Circle Week.

Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Wireless Headphones: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbeats-studio-pro-bluetooth-wireless-headphones-sandstone%2F-%2FA-89401492" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $199 @ Target

Specifically designed to bring back the thumping bass Beats is known for, it improves active noise cancelation and boosts battery life (40 hours with ANC turned off and 24 hours with it on). It offers spatial audio support and comes with a strong brand look, but our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/beats-studio-pro-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_self">Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers. Plus, the savings extend to every finish.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBeats-Studio-Pro-Personalized-Compatibility%2Fdp%2FB0C8PSMPTH%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Amazon

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Stand Mixer in Ice: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkitchenaid-5-5-quart-bowl-lift-stand-mixer-ksm55-ice%2F-%2FA-88347594" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $279 @ Target

This KitchenAid 5.5 Quart stand mixer is nearly $200 off during Target Circle Week. With its 3-point locking bowl lift feature, it’s super sturdy and capable of tackling heavier quantities with no sweat, which makes it that much easier to add in ingredients. It offers 11 speeds, including a ½ speed for high to low control.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fkitchenaid-5-5-quart-bowl-lift-stand-mixer-contour-silver%2F6531621.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$449 @ Best Buy

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fdyson-v8-origin-cordless-stick-vacuum%2F-%2FA-85269288" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $429 now $299 @ Target

Today only! Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdyson-v8-cordless-vacuum-with-6-accessories-silver-nickel%2F6500879.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$349 @ Best Buy