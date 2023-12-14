Best Target deals right now — 50% off PS5 games, free $10 Lego credit and more

December is one of the best times of the year to shop Target deals. Like all major retailers, Target is offering end-of-year price cuts on hundreds of items as we approach the holidays.
Additionally, Target is offering its holiday price match guarantee. That means if you buy something now and its price drops on or before December 24, you can reach out to Target for a price adjustment. Target will also price match select competitors within 14 days of purchase. (Competitors include Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, Wayfair, Costco, GameStop, and others).
That said, not every Target deal merits your attention. So we're rounding up the best Target sales you can shop right now on 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, toys, and more. Remember, Target tends to reserve some of its best deals to Target Circle members (you can sign up for free at Target.com).
Best Target deals — Quick links
- Cameras: deals from $49
- Christmas Decor: ornaments and more from $3
- Desks: computer desks from $44
- Disney Store: Disney toys, apparel, more from $5
- Furniture: up to 30% off bedroom/living room furniture
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $119, OLED TVs from $899
- Kitchen appliances: save on air fryers, coffee makers, more
- Nintendo apparel: up to 50% off @ Target
- Paw Patrol toys: deals from $8
- PS5: games/accessories from $19
- Smart home: up to 50% off select smart speakers
- Streaming devices: save on Roku, Amazon, and Google
- Switch: games/accessories from $11
- Top Toys: 2023 most-wanted toys from $7
- Xbox Series X|S: games/accessories from $19
Target deals — best sales now
Home essentials: spend $50 get $15 @ Target
Member exclusive deal: This Target Circle member deal means it's a great time to stock up on home essentials. Spend $50 on select products and you'll get a $15 Target gift card. The sale includes brand names like Tide, Dawn, Charmin, Bounty, and more.
Price check: spend $50 get $15 @ Amazon
Lego: spend $50, get $10 credit @ Target
This is one of the best Target deals you can get this week. Spend $50 or more on select Lego sets, and you'll get a free $10 Target gift card. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Minecraft, Disney, and Marvel sets. Offer expires December 16 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).
Price check: deals from $8 @ Amazon
Toys: spend $50, save $10 @ Target
Target is running an epic deal on select toys. Spend $50 or more on eligible toys and you'll get $10 off during checkout. Or spend $100 or more on select toys and you'll get $25 off. The sale includes Fisher-Price, Disney, Barbie, Marvel, and more. Offer expires December 16 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).
Price check: 30% off toys @ Walmart | up to 60% off @ Amazon
Nintendo Apparel: up to 50% off @ Target
If you're looking for a unique stocking stuffer, Target is taking up to 50% off Nintendo apparel. The sale includes t-shirts, socks, underwear, sweatshirts, and more. Pictured is the Girl's Nintendo Cat Peach T-Shirt for $18.99 (was $26).
Holiday decor: deals from $3 @ Target
Give your holiday tree a little sass with one of Target's discounted holiday ornaments. Pictured is the Bloody Mary Christmas Tree Ornament for $5. The sale also includes traditional ornaments as well as ceramic and glass decor.
PS5 games/accessories: deals from $19 @ Target
50% off! As part of its holiday sale, Target has select PS5 games and accessories on sale from $19. The sale includes titles such as Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (the latter is 50% off).
Asics Packable Running Jacket: was $55 now $24 @ Target
Save on the packable jacket for runners. Lightweight and quick-drying, the highly functional Asics jacket is perfect for on-the-move outdoor workouts and packs away neatly into its own pocket.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Target
The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.
Price check: $44 @ Amazon
Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $79 now $39 @ Target
The Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer lets you fry, bake, roast, and broil all at the touch of a button. It has 8 built-in presets, so it can make a home chef out of anyone. The large window in front of the 5-quart basket allows you to keep tabs on your meal throughout the cooking process.
Price check: $39 @ Amazon
Asics Gel-Contend 7 running shoe: was $65 now $49 @ Target
Using GEL Technology for brilliant shock absorption and cushioning, these shoes feel plush underfoot. The deal comes in a range of colorways and sizes, so be sure to check what you need for the relevant discount before purchasing.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Target
The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review we said it's easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy.
Price check: $59 @ Amazon
Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $129 @ Target
The Sony LinkBuds S have a lot to offer: active noise cancelation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity backed by Sony's awesome Headphones Connect app. Auto-play and auto-pause features are on board, plus you get top sound quality and reliability.
Price check: $128 @ Amazon | $129 @ Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $239 now $159 @ Target
These Editor's Choice earbuds hold their own against the best ANC buds we've tested. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we said they deliver great sound and superb ANC, which makes them an essential companion for Galaxy mobile owners. The updated design provides improved comfort, while battery life runs to 5 hours (with ANC) before needing a recharge. The charging case gives 29 hours worth of playback time before needing a top up.
Price check: $159 @ Amazon | $169 @ Best Buy
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum: was $199 now $159 @ Target
This multi-functional vacuum can transform from an upright to a handheld in no time. It's powerful enough to tackle carpets and bare floors and superb for pet hair pick-up. Its swivel steering makes it easy to maneuver in and out of tight spaces, in corners, around furniture.
Price check: $159 @ Amazon
Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Target
The Powerbeats Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, featuring a nine-hour battery life (more than 24 hours with the charging case), water resistance, well-balanced sound and a comfortable yet stylish design. In our Powerbeats Pro review we said they're Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds (by way of Beats). They deliver excellent sound and seamless iPhone integration in a low-profile package.
Price check: $179 @ Amazon
Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar: was $279 now $199 @ Target
You can upgrade your TV set-up for cheap with a Bluetooth soundbar from one of the biggest names in audio, Bose. It packs a clear, balanced, and natural-sounding audio experience in a tiny package that fits just about anywhere.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Target
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now. Note: The 256GB model is on sale for $399 at Amazon ($80 off).
Price check: $249 @ Amazon | $249 @ Best Buy
TCL 50" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $299 now $249 @ Target
The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.
Price check: $248 @ Amazon
LG C3 42" 4K OLED: was $1,199 now $899 @ Target
Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. Note that Amazon has it for just a few bucks less.
Price check: $896 @ Amazon | $899 @ Best Buy