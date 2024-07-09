Don't wait for Prime Day — Amazon has a huge sale on every AirPods model
AirPods are crashing to all time low prices at Amazon
Prime Day is approaching, but I recommend shopping these AirPods deals ASAP. Amazon is slashing the prices of every current-gen AirPods model, with many hitting all-time lows.
Right now the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) are on sale for $169 at Amazon. This is a huge $80 discount and the lowest price I've ever seen for Apple's ultimate earbuds. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds for Apple users as they deliver great sound quality, top notch active noise cancellation and excellent Spatial Audio features.
Keep scrolling to see all the best AirPods deals ahead of Prime Day. Plus check out this huge Walmart sale that's taking on Amazon.
AirPods deals — Best sales now
AirPods 2: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon
Lowest price ever! Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a standard/wired charging case on sale for just $69. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.
Price check: $79 @ Best Buy
AirPods 3: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon
Lowest price ever! The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we said they offer fantastic sound with results that give the AirPods Pro a run for its money. However, remember they lack active noise canceling and transparency modes.
Price check: $139 @ Best Buy
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $169 @ Amazon
Lowest price ever! Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are "nearly perfect wireless earbuds" according to our review, offering world-class noise cancelation, spatial audio, quality sound and 6-30 hours of battery life. The audio quality is even a bit better. Grab them while you can. This new model sports a USB-C charging case, making them the perfect companion for the iPhone 15.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy | $229 @ B&H Photo
AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 @ Amazon
Lowest price ever! The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review, we said the 'phones offer exceptional noise-canceling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.
Price check: $549 @ Best Buy
