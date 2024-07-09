Don't wait for Prime Day — Amazon has a huge sale on every AirPods model

Prime Day is approaching, but I recommend shopping these AirPods deals ASAP. Amazon is slashing the prices of every current-gen AirPods model, with many hitting all-time lows.

Right now the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) are on sale for $169 at Amazon. This is a huge $80 discount and the lowest price I've ever seen for Apple's ultimate earbuds. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds for Apple users as they deliver great sound quality, top notch active noise cancellation and excellent Spatial Audio features.

Keep scrolling to see all the best AirPods deals ahead of Prime Day. Plus check out this huge Walmart sale that's taking on Amazon.

AirPods deals — Best sales now

AirPods 2: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a standard/wired charging case on sale for just $69. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.

Price check: $79 @ Best Buy

AirPods 3: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we said they offer fantastic sound with results that give the AirPods Pro a run for its money. However, remember they lack active noise canceling and transparency modes.

Price check: $139 @ Best Buy