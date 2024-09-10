iPhone 16 pre-orders — top Australian telco and retail offers

Good news, Apple fans — iPhone 16 pre-orders are set to kick off on September 13 at 10pm (AEST). The new devices were revealed at the Apple Glowtime event, showcasing powerful new A18 processors which are designed to work with Apple Intelligence. Apple also announced the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which offer increased processing power and superior cameras.

In Australia, the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 starts at AU$1,399 (AU$100 less than last year's iPhone 15), while the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus starts at AU$1,599. Both devices are powered by Apple's new A18 processor. It will be available in black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine colour options.

Alternatively, Apple's 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max start at AU$1,799 and AU$2,149, respectively. The Pro models will be available in black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and desert titanium colourways.

Along with their larger displays, Apple's Pro models boast the new A18 Pro processor, which sports a 16-core neural engine, along with a 17% increase in memory bandwidth.

The Pro models also come with significant camera upgrades over the regular iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, including a 48MP ultrawide camera, jumping up from 12MP on last year's Pro handsets.

All four iPhone 16 handsets will be available to pre-order from September 13 with in-store availability starting on September 20. Australia's three major telcos — Telstra, Optus and Vodafone — will be offering customers the option of buying an iPhone 16 handset outright or paying it off on a plan over 12, 24 or 36 months.

Since pre-orders haven't opened yet, there aren't any bonus offers on the table right now. That said, we do know that the Apple Store will be offering customers between AU$255 and AU$1,125 in credit when they trade an iPhone 11 handset or higher towards an iPhone 16 model. As always, we'll keep you updated on pre-order bonuses from Aussie retailers and carriers as they're announced.

iPhone 16 pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 16 128GB AU$1,399 Row 1 - Cell 0 256GB AU$1,599 Row 2 - Cell 0 512GB AU$1,949 iPhone 16 Plus 128GB AU$1,599 Row 4 - Cell 0 256GB AU$1,799 Row 5 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,149 iPhone 16 Pro 128GB AU$1,799 Row 7 - Cell 0 256GB AU$1,999 Row 8 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,349 Row 9 - Cell 0 1TB AU$2,699 iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB AU$2,149 Row 11 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,499 Row 12 - Cell 0 1TB AU$2,849

Best iPhone 16 pre-order offers

As pre-orders for iPhone 16 open on September 13, there aren't many bonus offers to showcase at the moment. That said, we do know that the Apple Store will offer between AU$255 and AU$1,125 in credit when customers trade an iPhone 11 handset or higher towards a new iPhone 16 handset. We'll keep you posted on pre-order offers from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone as soon as those details become available.

Apple | trade-in and get up to AU$1,165 in credit towards your iPhone 16 Those who go straight to the source for their new iPhone 16 handset will get between AU$255 and AU$1,125 in Apple Store credit when they trade an iPhone 11 handset or higher. Your chosen payment method will be credited after your trade-in has been received and inspected. Additionally, you must trade in your old device within 14 days of receiving your new iPhone 16 handset. This offer is available from 10pm (AEST) on September 13, 2024.

iPhone 16 pre-order tips

Consider switching telcos: We know this one might be tougher to pull off depending on whether you're locked into a contract , but if you're not, you can use the occasion to get better iPhone 16 pricing because telcos often reserve them for new customers.

Clean your phone: If you do intend on selling your old phone, it’s wise to give it a proper cleaning before handing it off to its next owner. Not only should you reset the phone, but it's also helpful to clean it off so that it looks pristine. Buyers are more apt to pay more if it's in excellent condition.

