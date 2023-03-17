Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Which phone is best for Aussies?

Having trouble deciding which Google flagship to get? This in-depth Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro comparison will help Aussies get to the bottom of this decision, as we provide you with all the information you need to figure out which Google Pixel handset is the best Android phone for your needs.

The latest Google Pixel 7 range offer several notable upgrades over previous Pixel smartphones, starting with the high-powered Tensor G2 chip, which takes full advantage of Google's machine learning algorithms to provide software based solutions to hardware limitations. That means improved camera capabilities and smarter voice assistance functionality.

On top of this, the new Pixels have lifted the bar in terms of design, leaving the plasticky feel of previous handsets as a distant memory, opting instead to incorporate high-end materials for a more premium feel.

That's all well and good, but what separates the Pixel 7 from the Pixel 7 Pro? While both handsets are obviously similar in terms of design and their internal smarts, there are a few key differences which just might cause you to swing towards one over the other.

Of course, the real question is whether the Pixel 7 Pro is advanced enough to justify its higher cost over the standard Pixel 7, as there is a significant price difference between the two devices in Australia. Well, hopefully this Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro comparison will answer that for you.

Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Price AU$999 AU$1,299 Display 6.3-inch OLED, FHD+ resolution 6.7 inches OLED, QHD+ resolution Refresh rate 90Hz 120Hz Chip Tensor G2 Tensor G2 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery size 4,355 mAh 5,000 mAh Battery life (Hrs:Mins) 7:17 8:04 Charging 30W fast charging 30W fast charging Rear cameras 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto Front camera 10.8MP 10.8MP Size 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm Weight 197g 212g

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Price

The Google Pixel 7 starts at a very affordable AU$999 for 128GB of storage and that goes up to AU$1,129 for 256GB. The Pixel 7 Pro starts at AU$1,299 for 128GB, and you’ll pay around AU$150 more for each storage upgrade, so that’s AU$1,449 for 256GB and 512GB for AU$1,599.

Even though the phones just went on sale in October 2022, you can still find some great Pixel 7 deals from Australian carriers and retailers.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Design and colors

Pixel 7 Pro colors (Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Google has given the new Pixels a similar design language, although slightly different from its predecessors — the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro . Gone is the two-tone color scheme that we saw on the previous Pixels; the new phones have soft, rounded corners along with a new aluminum bar running across the cameras on the back.

The Pixel 7 Pro has three rear cameras with a polished aluminum finish while the Pixel 7 has dual rear cameras with a silky matte finish for its aluminum strip. Apart from the size difference between the two phones, they look largely similar.

In terms of colors, Google has given its two flagships a slightly different spectrum of colors. Both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro come in Obsidian and Snow. But the Pixel 7 gets a new and bright Lemongrass shade, while the Pixel 7 Pro gets a new Hazel color.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are both made from recycled materials. In terms of durability, there is an IP68 protection to help shield the phones from water and dust.

Pixel 7 colors (Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Displays and Face Unlock

The most obvious difference between the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is their size. The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch display while the Pixel 7 Pro sports a much larger 6.7-inch display. The phones also get a difference in resolution — while they are both OLED displays, the Pixel 7 has a Full HD+ resolution while the 7 Pro has a sharper Quad HD+ panel.

The phones also have a slight difference in their aspect ratios — the Pixel 7 has a 20:9 screen while the 7 Pro has an 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Pixel 7 is rated for up to 1000 nits (HDR) and 1,400 nits of peak brightness; the Pixel 7 Pro is also rated for 1,000 nits for HDR content but the peak brightness is a higher 1,500 nits.

In addition, you'll get a different refresh rate depending on which phone you buy. The Pixel 7 Pro can scale up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling and down to 10Hz when the action is more static. The Pixel 7 can jump between 60Hz and 90Hz.

Both phones have an always-on displays and Face Unlock support.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro cameras

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both feature a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2, but the Pixel 7 Pro adds a 48MP telephoto camera for zooming in further.

The Pixel 7 Pro offers 5x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Res Zoom, which is digital zoom. The regular Pixel 7 has 8x Super Res Zoom. The Pixel 7 Pro also benefits from a wider filed of view at 125.8 degrees vs. 114° for the Pixel 7.

The advanced ultra-wide lens on the Pixel 7 Pro enables the Pixel 7 Pro to offer a Macro Focus mode for enhanced close-up shots. But both phones have a faster Night Sight mode and Photo Unblur for producing sharper shots.

On the video front, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sport a new Cinematic Blur mode for adding more depth to your footage while blurring out the background, similar to the iPhone’s Cinematic mode. And with 10-bit HDR support, the quality should be top notch on both phones.

The front camera on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is a 10.8MP shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 92.8° ultrawide field of view.

Read our Google Pixel 7 camera guide to learn more about all the new specs and features, and how they differ between the two phones. Even with the differences, you'll be getting one of the best camera phones no matter which Pixel you pick.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro specs

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are both powered by Google’s new Tensor G2 chip, which promises advanced machine learning capabilities and computational photography powers. The Pixel 7 offers 8GB of RAM, but the Pixel 7 Pro ups that to 12GB.

That may help explain the difference in benchmarks. The Pixel 7 Pro posted a multicore score of 3,046 in Geekbench 5, while the Pixel 7 trailed slightly at 3,021. The Pixel 7 Pro was a second faster than the Pixel 7 in our real-world test, taking 47 seconds to transcode a 4K video. The Pixel 7 Pro is the slightly better performer, though not so much that you're going to notice.

In terms of storage, the Pixel 7 comes with 128GB or 256GB, while the Pixel 7 Pro offers 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Unfortunately, there’s no 1TB option.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro battery and charging

The Pixel 7 packs a 4,355 mAh battery while the Pixel 7 Pro features a larger 5,000 mAh battery, so we would expect the Pro to last longer on a charge. Google says both phones can last up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver turned on.

Neither phone stood out in our battery test, in which we have phones surf the web over cellular until they run of power. The Pixel 7 Pro rode its bigger battery to last about three quarters of an hour longer than the Pixel 7 on average. Both phones are below the average posted by all the smartphones we tested.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both support up to 30W fast wired charging, but the wireless charging max speed varies. The Pixel 7 can go up to 21W with the latest Pixel Stand and the Pixel 7 Pro does 23W charging.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Outlook

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Overall, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both look like very capable phones, and the differences are pretty clear. The regular Pixel 7 is best for those who are looking for the best value, as AU$999 is quite affordable for a flagship phone, and it’s also a good choice for anyone who wants to use their phone more comfortably with one hand.

The Pixel 7 Pro is best for those who prefer a larger display and a more powerful telephoto zoom, and the new Macro mode looks like a nice perk. The Pixel 7 Pro is also a better bet for those looking for longer battery life. The AU$1,299 is by no means cheap, but it’s still significantly less than Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Plus and far more affordable than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Need more help deciding which phone to get? We've got the reasons to buy and skip the Pixel 7 as well as the reasons to buy and skip the Pixel 7 Pro.