Step aside Siri, Apple could release robots with their very own AI 'personality'

News
By
published

Apple's push into robotics could see Siri get a younger sibling

Apple logo on building
(Image credit: Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Earlier this week we heard news from Mark Gurman about Apple’s plans to enter the world of robotics, with products designed to “solve first world problems”. In addition to that, Gurman claims Apple could utilize generative AI to create a new “personality” for its robot devices. Like Siri, but specifically built for whatever robotic devices Apple cooks up in its labs.

From the sounds of things this wouldn’t be a replacement for Siri, and more like a sibling AI. "While Siri is the digital assistant on Apple's current devices, the company is working on another human-like interface based on generative AI," Gurman said, "It could run on the tabletop product and other future Apple robotics devices, I’m told."

The tabletop device Gurman references here is allegedly the first robotic device Apple is developing. Codenamed J595, this device is said to include cameras and a robotic actuator at the base — while it’s claimed the company will eventually move onto mobile and humanoid robots sometime in the next decade or so. 

However we still don’t know many details about these machines, or what they will be able to do. Only that they’re designed to complement the existing Apple ecosystem of phones and computers. Which is why Siri probably isn’t going to be going anywhere. With a brand new subsection of the Apple ecosystem, it makes sense to develop a bespoke AI assistant rather than trying to jerry rig Siri into working across everything. Just as long as the two can communicate, that is.

The question is whether this new AI assistant will be running on ChatGPT, like chatbot features coming to Apple Intelligence later this year, or if Apple will be developing its own chatbot. Seeing as how development on the robots is supposed to be in the very early stages, it would make sense for Apple to push its own services instead of relying on a third party for yet another product. 

We’re still a long way off these products getting announced, let alone released, so odds are we won’t be hearing much else about this for a while yet. Though no doubt we’ll be hearing plenty of rumors and leaks in the months and years to come.

In the meantime there's an Apple event confirmed for September 9, and that's going to see the launch of the iPhone 16, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and even more. There may not be any more robots, but at least Apple's giving us plenty to look forward to.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 242 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
3
OnePlus Unlocked Phones
Amazon
$899.99
View
Deal ends Thu, Aug 29, 2024
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
4
Pixel 8 Pro Bay 128GB...
Google Store NA
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
5
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
7
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256...
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
8
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB...
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Straight Talk
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
10
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon
View
Load more deals
Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.